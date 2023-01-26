Goalkeeper rejoins Crawley Town until end of season after being released by the Reds last year
Crawley Town have announced the return of goalkeeper Roshan Greensall after initially releasing the teenager on a free.
By Matt Pole
23 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 3:18pm
But, after returning to training in the new year, Greensall has today signed a new deal which will keep him at the Broadfield Stadium until the end of the season.
The young shot-stopper joined the Reds on a free transfer from Isthmian North outfit Maldon & Tiptree in August.