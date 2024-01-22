Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been raining goals for Steyning Town.

The SCFL premier contenders have had three wins in eight days, with 18 goals scored and only two conceded.The team had hit a bit of a sticky patch before Christmas, but have come back all guns blazing in the New Year showing the kind of goalscoring form that had been part of her make-up in the early part of the season.Away to Bexhill United the side dominated from start to finish running out 5-1 winners with a very strong second-half performance. The goals came from Chalaye (2), Francis, Goldson and Towning.Next up was a home tie on Tuesday night in the last 16 of the Peter Bentley Cup against AFC Uckfield. Town didn’t really have a great deal to show for the first half efforts with a single goal from Chalaye edging them in front at half-time.

It was a totally different story in the second half as they ran riot with five unanswered goals and a rare clean sheet. The passing and movement of the side simply wore the opponents out and they had no answer.Two further goals from the in-form Chalaye completed his hat-trick and Shooman, skipper Barnes and Rance were all on target as goals rained in late on.Confidence was high as the Barrowmen hosted AFC Varndeanians in the league on Saturday. However, a really sluggish first half performance was again on display.

A well-taken goal by Charlie Weller after a neat one-two put Steyning in front. However, minutes later a well taken header by Marley Bigg bought the visitors level.

A number of great saves from the young Vs keeper kept the scores level until the stroke of half-time when Chalaye turned swiftly in the box and produced fine low finish with the ball coming off the post to put the Town 2-1 up at the break.Again the team came out for the second half fully pumped up and put on another great second half display. And when things click for this team they really click.

Well-taken goals early in the second half from Goldson, against his former team, and Harry Shooman put the game beyond doubt. After this it became a case of how many Steyning would score.In fact, it was three more goals as Radley-Martin swept home at the far post; soon after this Chalaye added a second for himself sliding home after great work by Rance down the left-hand side.

And the icing on the cake was from Rance himself, who thundered home a cracking volley from a deep cross shortly before the end to cap off another fine cameo performance from the youngster returning from a long-term injury.It was also great to see Charlie Meehan returning to the side after injury and looking sharp. Steyning wish Charlie Towning a swift recovery as he hobbled off after a knee injury.What this period has shown is the side still have tremendous firepower – goals from them this season have not been in short supply.It’s really encouraging the goals are coming from a variety of players and consistently shared around the team. Eleven players have scored more than five goals this season and five players are in double figures – 114 goals in 41 games.

Next up is Pagham away on Tuesday night in the league (7:30pm).

RICHARD WOODBRIDGE

Eastbourne United 2 Midhurst & Ease 0

SCFL premier

Roffey and Wick do battle | Picture: Helen Gibbs

With all the hope of the new year comes all the old weather – and the faithful at the Oval had to be heavily wrapped up on Saturday for the visit of Midhurst and Easebourne, with the pitch passing an early inspection.

The away fixture had resulted in United’s biggest defeat of the season, and they were determined to avoid a repetition.

On an understandably heavy pitch, United made slightly the brighter start, with Charlie Ball going close in the first five minutes as he broke through the box but was unable to get enough power on the shot.

James Broadbent had to be awake in the United goal as Midhurst threatened twice, but overall United were on top.

Just 20 minutes in, Ball turned and damaged a knee to join Callum Barlow, Mason Creese and George Olulode on the injured list.

Bailo Camara replaced him... before being sin-binned for dissent.

While United were down to 10, debutant Mayckol Sabino crossed to Ed Ratcliffe, whose fierce volley was parried by the Midhurst keeper, only for Hayden Beaconsfield to smash it home on the volley.

United had to wait just five minutes for their second as Josh Gould was needlessly shoved into the keeper by a defender, the referee having no hesitation at all in pointing to the spot.

There are few more consistent penalty takers than Max Thompson, who wasted no time in drilling it home to make it 2-0 at the interval.

Right on half-time, Sabino was booked for time wasting, to the immense frustration of the home crowd.

United so very nearly made it three in the opening minutes of the second half as Ratcliffe’s cross evaded everybody and went agonisingly past the upright.

The second 45 was mainly played out in midfield, United having decided that two was enough, and Midhurst unable to get a telling shot away until the 70th minute – but even then it missed the goal by some margin and Broadbent was more than happy to add to his his clean sheet total.

Later, Jack Barlow came off the bench to replace Gould and give a bit more height up front, and shortly before the whistle Beaconsfield went close as his long range effort grazed the crossbar.

Three points then, and honour satisfied for United, as they close in on the play-off places.

On Tuesday, the visitors to the Oval were United manager Anthony Storey’s old team, AFC Uckfield Town.

Before the game, Max Thompson, who recently made his 100th appearance for Eastbourne United, was presented with a trophy by United legend Jim Bean, to commemorate the achievement.

STEVE HUXLEY

Roffey 2 Wick 3

SCFL Division 1

In a game switched to Horsham’s all weather pitch, defying conditions at their Bartholomew Way ground, what looked like a dream Roffey win from 2-0 up in the second half, turned out to be a nightmare for them when rampant Wick put in three goals for their seventh straight league win

In a lively start Roffey blazed over, and, at the other end, Jamie Wanstall’s incredible bicycle kick off the goal line somehow averted a Wick goal. Wick’s Sam Conolly then shot wide, ahead of Roffey just failing to score when the ball rolled across the goal to hit the far post and stay out. Opportunities followed for both sides, until, Captain Ricardo Fernandes converted a penalty.

Two subsequent Wick chances evaporated, with Roffey remaining a goal to the good at the whistle.

Wick resumed in pressing mode, but a good pass to Tom Tolfrey, recently of Horsham YMCA, enabled him to double Roffey’s lead. Then, Damien Fortune was through and clear from a solo run, but headed wide when a third goal would surely have cemented 3 points for the Boars.

Wick, though, kept pushing and were rewarded after 20 minutes, Josh Irish heading in his 26th seasonal goal. Matters worsened for Roffey when Wick’s domination saw Jake Hawker equalise on the rebound.

This galvanised Roffey into realisation that the result was undecided, yet Wick stole it in injury time via Nathan Hawker. Roffey kept going, but headed over before Keelan Belcher in the Wick goal kept out a very late free kick.

Disappointed Roffey manager Jack Munday told the County Times: “After going 2 goals up we were complacent, but still could have won if we’d put away our one on one chances.” Looking for a prompt return to the Southern Combination Premiership Roffey continue second in Division 1, a point behind Dorking Wanderers B with 3 games in hand. Roffey next play Alfold on the 30th, while Wick are in action on Saturday at Godalming.

Wick scorer Hawker said: “It was my first goal of the season so it was a bit overdue. The ball fell to me in the area after they failed to clear a late free-kick and I stayed calm and stuck it away.

"It was a brilliant win and keeps our momentum going. We showed real character to dig deep after going 2-0 down against a very good side and we are looking forward to a strong finish to the season.”

Wick boss Lee Baldwin said: “I’m really proud of the team, that was a marvellous performance,’ said manager Lee Baldwin. 'It shows we have tremendous mental strength, belief and character.”