Goals fly in on busy weekend for Ringmer AFC

It was a mix of the old and new at Ringmer AFC over the weekend.

Saturday brought a triple header at the Caburn Community Ground, and that was followed by two big victories for the U18 sides on Sunday.

Ringmer AFC 4 Holland Sports 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s triple header started with a high paced and sometimes feisty draw between two well-matched sides.

Ringmer AFC top scorer Rhys Taylor in action

The game was strewn with defensive errors leading to a half-time score of 3-3 including two for Ringmer forward Mika Arnoux.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half seemed to go stale, with neither team taking control, but Ringmer were leading 4-3 going into injury time thanks to top scorer Rhys Taylor, who had also assists for their three other goals.

However, full-back Dan Fox was penalised for foul in the box, meaning a second yellow card and Holland Sports drawing level.

It was then ten versus ten for last couple of minutes as Holland Sports player picked up a second yellow. Ellis Webster picked up the MoM award for battling midfield display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ringmer will complete their season on April 29 with trip to league champions and unbeaten Hollington Utd.

Ringmer AFC 4s 9 Fairfield 0

This game brought another feast of goals, but this time it was a one-sided affair as the fours put a gallant Fairfield side to the sword with dominant second half display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fair play to Fairfield, who only had 11 players available and ensured the fixture was fulfilled.

Ringmer were somewhat flat in the first half with only a Chris Callow goal leading to a 1-0 interval lead.

A triple substitution by manager Ben Taylor saw a much improved second half performance.

Club chairman Mark Hutchings, heading home an early second half goal, extended the club’s ‘oldest scorer’ record to 52 years, 8 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was followed by a goal fest with veteran striker Callow completing his hat-trick, Kieran Perkins with two, George Fyffe, Gareth Stobart and Louis Pirie completing the scoring and the fours’ season.

Ringmer AFC 3s 4 Ridgewood 2s 2

U18 striker Josh Brown stole the show with an impressive hat-trick, securing him the title of the side’s top scorer for the season.

Fellow U18 striker Harry Whiteman got the other goal as a youthful threes side finished the season on a high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

U18 keeper Will Mizon completed a hat-trick of his own, turning out for all three sides.

On Sunday, both U18 sides secured essential victories. The U18s put in one of their best performances of the season as they beat Cuckfield Cosmos 7-0, Harry Whiteman scoring twice. They need five points from their last three leagues games to secure back-to-back titles.

The U18 Blues had to dig deep in their race for top two spot Lee Sellens added to his impressive tally with a hat-trick in a 5-3 win at Tonbridge Invicta.