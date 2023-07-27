Chichester City have enjoyed a goal-laden week as they gear up for next week's start of their competitive season.

Miles Rutherford’s men won 9-3 at Brockenhurst on Saturday and 4-1 at Baffins Milton Rovers on Tuesday night – despite being a little way short of having their strongest team out.

They continue their build-up with a visit to Nyewood Lane to face Bognor on Saturday – then their ‘season proper’ starts with an FA Cup extra preliminary round tie away to Southall.

Coach Darin Killpartrick, speaking after the two friendly wins, said they were ‘fairly happy’ with progress but knew there was plenty to work on.

Steve Hutchings scores one of Chi City's goals in their 4-1 win at Baffins Milton Rovers | Picture: Neil Holmes

"We had our first friendly called off so are one behind a lot of teams and have been playing catch-up,” he said.

"But generally the games and training sessions have gone well and the players are working hard and responding to what we want them to do.

"Results don’t mean much at this stage but it’s been nice to see some goals flying in.”

Already on the scoresheet a number of times has been veteran forward Steve Hutchings, recruited from Moneyfields.

Killpartrick said: “Technically he’s the best finisher I’ve ever worked with. He’ll be an important player for us. We need to keep him fit and wrap him up in cotton wool.”