Gondoh and Taylor doubles enough for Lewes to see off Bognor Regis Town

In front of a noisy crowd of 678, Bognor were behind after just two minutes. A swift square pass from the left picked out Gondoh, who got into space before shooting low beyond Matt Rowley into the bottom corner.Calvin Davies hit a curling free-kick deep into the box and it was Sam De St Croix who headed it back inside but Lewis Carey gathered it high in the air.Lewes extended their lead on eight minutes. A low cross into the Bognor penalty area saw Danny Howick slip and a deflection off Joe Rabbetts saw it fall to Gondoh, who sent it low into the same bottom corner beyond Rowley.Rooks’ Deon Moore reacted after a challenge with Davies. His hand was raised and the referee sent him off on 13 minutes. The aftermath saw players react and Davies as well as Josh McCormick both got yellow cards.Alfie Bridgman was on the run on the right and won a free-kick. The short kick saw Nathan Odokonyero turn before shooting from the edge of the box and hitting the side netting on 16 minutes.Rowley twice dashed out of his goal and on the second occasion on 21 minutes, near the touchline, his sliding challenge caught the player on the run and he received a booking.Taylor managed to beat the offside trap to have a shot from outside the box but it was blocked by Cameron Black on 39 minutes.Then a free-kick around 25 yards out was awarded to Lewes. Razz Coleman De-Graft’s effort dipped narrowly over the crossbar on 40 minutes.On 44 minutes Black passed it back across the box and Rowley was out of position. It was Taylor that latched on to it but the ball sailed wide of the post. HT 0-2Rabbetts did well straight from the restart to win a corner on the left. De St Croix's low corner kick was dealt with easily though in the 46th minute.Harvey Whyte, who had come on as a sub, put the ball over the top of defence and picked out Odokonyero who was unmarked when he slid outstretched to poke the ball low into the net on 48 minutes to make it 2-1 and give Bognor hope.
McCormick did well to play Odokonyero but after turning with the ball he struck it high over the crossbar.Odokonyero won possession deep in the Lewes half before passing it out wide to Rabbetts but his left-footed strike was hit wide.Bognor conceded again on 59 minutes. A cross from Gondoh was met by the right-footed volley of Taylor, but Rowley saved. However, the rebound fell back to Taylor who knocked it in.
He was booked by the referee for his celebrations. During the incident what looked like someone’s beer was thrown over the referee and he had to go to the dressing room himself to get a change of shirt.Another free-kick from 25 yards out by Coleman De-Graft saw him curl the free-kick over the wall and it was Rowley who dived to his left to push it away.Matt Paterson was deemed to have handled the ball after a corner he attempted to head away had instead bounced up in front of him. The referee awarded the penalty and Taylor stepped up to place it low into the net and send Rowley the wrong way on 67 minutes.Florian Kastrati was making headway into the box and was blocked with his strike before Bridgman's cross was searching for Rabbetts at the back post but he was just out of reach on 75 minutes.Rhys Murrell-Williamson came on and used his pace almost immediately to shoot wide as Bognor really were struggling against the ten men of Lewes.Taylor's neat flick won a corner. De-Graft curled the ball inswinging but Tom Champion was blocked with his headed chance.At the other end Odokonyero had a chance saved and then Rocks won a free-kick. It was Odokonyero who took it but it went wide of the post in the 82nd minute.Tyrique Hyde did well to beat the defence before shooting low and forcing Rowley into a save during five minutes of stoppage time.The Rocks visit Hastings United on Saturday, when Lewes – two points outside the play-off zone – host Haringey.