Gondoh and Taylor doubles enough for Lewes to see off Bognor Regis Town

In front of a noisy crowd of 678, Bognor were behind after just two minutes. A swift square pass from the left picked out Gondoh, who got into space before shooting low beyond Matt Rowley into the bottom corner.Calvin Davies hit a curling free-kick deep into the box and it was Sam De St Croix who headed it back inside but Lewis Carey gathered it high in the air.Lewes extended their lead on eight minutes. A low cross into the Bognor penalty area saw Danny Howick slip and a deflection off Joe Rabbetts saw it fall to Gondoh, who sent it low into the same bottom corner beyond Rowley.Rooks’ Deon Moore reacted after a challenge with Davies. His hand was raised and the referee sent him off on 13 minutes. The aftermath saw players react and Davies as well as Josh McCormick both got yellow cards.Alfie Bridgman was on the run on the right and won a free-kick. The short kick saw Nathan Odokonyero turn before shooting from the edge of the box and hitting the side netting on 16 minutes.Rowley twice dashed out of his goal and on the second occasion on 21 minutes, near the touchline, his sliding challenge caught the player on the run and he received a booking.Taylor managed to beat the offside trap to have a shot from outside the box but it was blocked by Cameron Black on 39 minutes.Then a free-kick around 25 yards out was awarded to Lewes. Razz Coleman De-Graft’s effort dipped narrowly over the crossbar on 40 minutes.On 44 minutes Black passed it back across the box and Rowley was out of position. It was Taylor that latched on to it but the ball sailed wide of the post. HT 0-2Rabbetts did well straight from the restart to win a corner on the left. De St Croix's low corner kick was dealt with easily though in the 46th minute.Harvey Whyte, who had come on as a sub, put the ball over the top of defence and picked out Odokonyero who was unmarked when he slid outstretched to poke the ball low into the net on 48 minutes to make it 2-1 and give Bognor hope.