Good attitude, strong platform: Haywards Heath Town ready for kick-off

It’s been a busy and productive pre-season for Haywards Heath and Hassocks – and they’re both set for FA Cup ties that will open their respective competitive campaigns this Saturday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heath and Hassocks are the first two Mid Sussex senior football teams to kick off the 2025-26 campaign, with both involved in the FA Cup’s extra preliminary round.

A string of new signings has bolstered Kev Green’s Heath squad for the SCFL Premier campaign, with 11 players retained from last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath’s pre-season began with a 1-0 away win over Bridon Ropes followed by a 3-1 defeat to Merstham, who showed why they will be battling at the top of the Isthmian South East this season.

The Blues are back in town: Haywards Heath Town are upbeat ahead of the season's FA Cup opener | Picture: Lynden Humphrey

The Blues then overcame newly-promoted Isthmian Premier side and Mid Sussex rivals Burgess Hill at the HSEnergy Group Stadium, before harnessing their momentum to claim another impressive victory against Hastings United.

The club’s management, board and supporters all appear pleased with the squad’s fitness, cohesion and depth heading into the new season.

“Recruitment has been good. I think we have a lot of strength in depth across the board,” Green said. “There’s healthy competition for places, and we’ve seen a good attitude from the players in training. We’ve given ourselves a strong platform to build from.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FA Cup visit of Ashford United, who play in the Isthmian South East, presents a significant early test for the Blues.

The match is expected to draw strong local support as Heath begin their Cup journey at home, hoping to progress beyond the extra preliminary round. Kick-off at the HSEnergy Group Stadium is at 3pm.

A win on Saturday would set the tone for the league campaign ahead and offer significant momentum as the club eye a promotion push.

With optimism building on and off the pitch, Heath will be eager to turn pre-season promise into competitive success.