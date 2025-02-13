'Good choices' - Crawley Town boss ready to make 'tough decisions' after Stevenage win

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot admitted that team selection will be harder with injuries in key positions after their 3-1 win over Stevenage last night.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the start of the second half, Harry Forster put the Reds ahead before Brandon Hanlan equalised minutes later from a corner.

Elliot turned to his bench to try and grab a winner, and got goals through Armando Quitirna and Kamari Doyle, helping Crawley grab a big win which gets them closer to moving out of the bottom four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In net for this performance was Jojo Wollacott, with him returning to the first team after new signing Matthew Cox injured his hamstring in the 4-3 loss to Bolton last weekend.

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

This did not get in Elliot’s way, as he praised the mentality of the players after another fine performance.

He said: “We've got a lot of stick for time wasting which is, the referee accused me of telling my players time waste which I've never done in my entire life. [Matthew] Coxey played with a torn hamstring for 25 minutes amongst other collisions and whatnot so yeah that is what it is, it's gone now but I think ultimately the performance was good last week.

“I know people won't agree but it was two deflected goals and another contentious incident that takes it away but that performance leads to this and it's the mentality of the players, the fact that they still kept going and still did the right things from Burton to Mansfield to Wrexham to Bolton to today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just want to see young hungry people, young hungry group going out giving absolutely everything because we know when we do that we are more than capable of not only just winning games of football but winning them in a way that we want to win them and that was what was so pleasing today.”

With the injury to Cox and already a small pool of keepers to choose from, Elliot had to only have six players on the bench which did not include a keeper, not for the first time this season.

On the other hand, the Red’s manager is happy from the players that he can choose from, which includes new signings from the January transfer window, but admit he may not get the selection right at first.

He said: “I think you know what we have got now is we've got good choices within the middle and within the squad, with Liam [Fraser] coming in you know we'll get him up to speed, and hopefully we'll have players coming back fit so it's going to be tough decisions now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've obviously lost the extra sub because the club where we let Raf [Khaleel] go to Dagenham which is right for him because he was a homegrown player but it's right for him to continue his career because he wasn't getting the opportunities

“It makes the selection have to go about goalkeeper to get six players and we have to maybe go over goalkeeper in games where we feel it's necessary so I'm sure I'll get that completely wrong, but I'll try my best to get it right.

“I just think the biggest thing is the lads won that together every single one of them the whole squad in the dressing room after the game which is which is what you want to see.”