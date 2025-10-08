'Good enough' - Crawley Town midfielder believes wins will come for his side as League Two leaders prepare to visit

Max Anderson thinks that Crawley Town has a team that’s good enough to win games, despite their league position.

Reds have had a poor start to the season and are currently 21st in League – and they are on a run of four consecutive defeats, with three of those losses coming in the league.

Speaking with BBC Sussex’s Gary Smith after the Leyton Orient game, midfielder Anderson, with the league leaders Walsall coming to the Broadfield Stadium this weekend, said “I think for a team like that to come, it’s ideal for us. We’ll test ourselves. Again, we’ll come with this performance tonight and go again on Saturday. I think we’ll be OK. That’s the way our mindset and my mindset will be.

“As long as we work hard, do the basics right and bring energy to the game.

Crawley Town midfielder Max Anderson | Picture: Kyle Hemsley Photography

"Ultimately, we’ve got a team that’s good enough to win games.”

Anderson has only started one game this season, the 1-0 defeat away at Crawley back in August, and has made five substitute appearances so far this season. But he isn’t as frustrated as you might think. Anderson said “Every player wants to play football, doesn’t he? But like I say, for me, I just keep my head down. That’s all I can do. If I get called upon, that’s what happens. Ultimately, the manager is the manager. I can’t decide.

“I’m not forcing myself on the team. That’s just what I do. I’ll try and play as well as I can to make a decision. But like you say, I’ll try and push the lads in front of me on, I’ll keep them working hard and that’s all I can do.”

Anderson also believes that one result could be enough to start the Reds going on a run. Ha said “I think, especially in the league, all it takes is to get that snowball rolling. I think you get one result, you start building up a wee run. And sooner or later, you’re looking at the table and thinking, well, now that’s where we should be.

“So, I think it starts on Saturday and that’s all we can look at first. We can’t look any further than that, and that’s what the team’s focus will be.”