An advert for a new Crawley Town kit manager has left one fan saying ‘it’s embarrassing and reads atrociously’ – and it’s all because of one word.

The club put the advert out on their social media on Thursday (December 12) saying ‘VACANCY | KIT MANAGER We are looking for an experienced Kit Manager to join the team at Broadfield Stadium.’

And the job description read: “Crawley Town Football Club is an EFL League One football club located just south of Gatwick airport. We were promoted in May 2024 at Wembley after a record-breaking playoff run. This is a pivotal time for the Club as we accelerate our promotion momentum to become a stable EFL League One Club on and off the pitch. Delivering a professional kit service to staff and players is a key pillar of our plan, and this role will be responsible for assisting with the day-to-day kit operations. We are an ambitious, scrappy, underdog club and are looking for individuals to embrace the opportunities ahead of us.

“To apply, please send your CV and Cover Letter (no longer than 1 page) to Lewis Timms (Head of Football Operations & Administration) [email protected] before 17:00 on 31st December 2024. We appreciate your interest in joining Crawley Town Football Club and we look forward to hearing from you.”

But just one word has frustrated Reds fans – and that word is ‘scrappy’. And they replied to the posts with their thoughts.

Dan Palmer replied on X: “@SportsCheetah [owner Preston Johnson] please get this down. Whoever asked the media team to put this out needs a chat with. We are a professional, League 1 Football Club and not a ‘scrappy’ club. It’s embarrassing and reads atrociously. Good grief”

@DMelbourne92 said: “'Scrappy'!? Might as well added 'Tinpot' to it too. What a way for a league 1 club to describe themselves.”

@Jackbatchelor0 said: “This is so funny wtf”

Crawley Town shirts hang in the dressing room | Picture: Mark Dunford

On the Crawley Town FC Supporters Group on Facebook, Bruce Wells posted the advert and said: “In the advert for YET ANOTHER kit manager we describe ourselves as a ‘scrappy’ club…[followed by laughing emoji]”