Good luck Crawley Town FC!

On behalf of Crawley Borough Council, the Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Jilly Hart, wishes Crawley Town FC good luck in the League Two play-off match at Wembley this coming Sunday 19 May.

She said: “I would like to wish Crawley Town FC good luck on Sunday.

"The club’s success on and off the field is good for the town and helps put Crawley on the map.