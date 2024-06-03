Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The full complement of clubs playing in League One next season was completed by our magnificent Wembley victory – and I am going to review them here in alphabetical order.

First we have Barnsley, who play at Oakwell in a 23,287-capacity stadium, where we won 1-0 back in August 2014, completing the double over them on the following St Valentine’s Day by 5-1.

Despite those results we were relegated and Barnsley, relegated from the Championship the previous season, finished 11th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next up is Birmingham City, who we played in the League Cup in August 2017, losing 5-1 with Panutche Camara scoring our consolation in the 86th minute. Their stadium, St Andrews, is the largest in League One at 29,409 and they were relegated this season just gone.

Michael Smith of Peterborough tackles Gavin Tomlin of Crawley in a League One match in 2014 - the Posh are back on the Reds' list of league opponents next season | Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Blackpool play at Bloomfield Road and will be our northern-most competitors this year and our longest away trip in the league. Past results include a 1-0 home win and a 0-0 away draw. Capacity 16,616.

Bolton Wanderers’ Toughsheet Stadium, with a capacity of 28,723, is a stadium I have visited, but not for a Crawley game, and offers the opportunity to stay in the integral hotel.

The season after their relegation from the Premier League and our promotion from League Two, we knocked them out of the League Cup and in the Covid season we beat them away but lost 4-1 at home on the last day of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bristol Rovers’ Memorial Stadium (9,832) is more well known to Red Devils, Crawley having played them a total of 13 times in four different competitions since we became a league club. We have beaten them four times and lost six, drawing three. We have never beaten them at their place in the league.

Burton Albion play at the Pirelli Stadium, the one just above ours in terms of capacity. We first came across Nigel Clough at Burton and it’s close to the much-vaunted Overseal Fish and Chip shop, where you can get deep fried black pudding.

Abbey Lane is the home of Cambridge United, capacity 8,127, and they hold a slight advantage over Crawley, having won seven against our five, all in League Two.

Next are a team we have only played in the EFL Trophy or friendlies, Alain Harper’s second team, Charlton. They play at The Valley which has a capacity of 27,111, and in matches against them we have each won two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exeter City play at St James’ Park which has a capacity of 8,720. In 14 League Two games against them we have beaten them four times and drawn four. They have also progressed twice in the FA Cup against us and once in the League Cup.

Huddersfield Town, who play at the Kirklees Stadium, capacity 24,121, are the only League One team we’ve never played in a competitive match.

Last for this week is one of our shortest trips, to Brisbane Road where our old friends Leyton Orient play. We have won ten times against their seven victories with one draw. And we all remember being very hard done by there in April 2022.

The next team up are Lincoln City. They play at Sincil Bank, capacity 10,669, and just missed the League 1 play-offs this year. It’s a beautiful city where we are yet to concede a goal, having drawn and won there 1-0. At home it’s 1-1 in victories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield, who boast, amazingly, the League 2 manager of the season, play at Field Mill with a capacity of 9,186 (be nice when it’s finished) and are predicting, despite the football lesson we taught them at their place, we will struggle and go down. Whatever!

With a capacity of 7,798, Sixfields, the home of Northampton FC, is a decent stadium surrounded by fast food outlets. We’ve won four, drawn three and lost five against them, all in League 2, but beat them 4-2 in the FA Cup in 1991.

Peterborough United play at London Road and matches between us include two wins and two losses in League One and one defeat in each of the League Cup and the EFL Trophy. The stadium holds 13,511 spectators and is easy to get to by Thameslink.

Next is Reading FC, who we’ve only played once in a competitive match, when they became the third Premier League team to knock us out of the FA Cup, in 2013. For the first 15 seconds we were well on top thanks to Nicky Adams but ended up losing 3-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve beaten them in a friendly since, however, and their 24,111 capacity Madejski Stadium is surely one all Red Devils will want to visit.

Rotherham, who we completed the double over in our first season of league football, play at the New York Stadium where we are undefeated in our two encounters.

Having lost just once to them in four matches, this is definitely a trip I will be making. Their 12,021 all-seater stadium needs a large contingent from Sussex and our exiles as they are managed by a certain Steve Evans.

Next is Shrewsbury Town, who play at New Meadow, which houses 9,875 spectators. We have played them six times and only won once, but only lost twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The New Town derby reconvenes between us and Stevenage. Broadhall Way holds 7,800 and we have played them 20 times in their latest reincarnation, winning five and losing six.

Last year’s League 2 champions, Stockport County, who couldn’t beat us, play at Edgeley Park, capacity 10,852. In four games between us over the years it’s one won, one lost, two drawn.

There are three Ws in the division. They are Wigan (25,138), Wrexham (12,600) and Wycombe (10.137) and they play at the Brick Community Stadium, the Racecourse Ground and Adams Park.

Wigan have played us once, knocking us out of the FA Cup in 2017, while Wrexham were beaten three times by the Red Devils in our non-league days, beating us twice and drawing once. They beat us twice in 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wycombe have played us six times in League 2, winning three, drawing one and losing two They beat us in the FA Trophy in 1986.

All in all, there are no teams in League One with outstanding records against us. Bring it on!

THE SQUAD – AND PRESTON JOHNSON

Now let’s have a quick look at our players, the ones we know are with us for next season plus those who we hope will sign new contracts and those who have been reluctantly let go.

Staying; Addai, Orsi, Forster, Mukena, Kelly L, Williams, Adeyemo, Darcy, Conroy, Sandford, Khaleel, Fish, Lolos. 13 in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under negotiation/free agents; Campbell, Wright, Tsaroulla, Kelly J, Gordon, Roles, Gladwin and Maguire, 8 in total, all of which I would like to stay, albeit Ben Gladwin might have to be as a coach. The only player that has been let go and that I would keep is Harry Ransom.

Five more players, all of quality, whether it be because of their experience, character or potential, could make us a force to be reckoned with. A forward, two midfielders and two defenders please Scott and Wagmi.

Finally I would like to thank Preston Johnson (who is stepping down as co-chairman) for all his hard work over the last two-and a-bit seasons and hope he comes back to see us storm League 1. He, along with Eben, met their target, and I for one would like to know what the next one is.

He has become a friend to my family over the two seasons and helped sponsor two exhibitions at Crawley Museum. I wish him well, good health and hope he comes back to see us storm League 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad