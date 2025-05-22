For Horsham YMCA, read Horsham YM.

The football club is having a rebrand – and the YMCA organisation is stepping back from its association with the club.

It was announced by the club on their website as they said: “The club is excited to announce that we will be rebranding/renaming during the current close season and in future we will officially be known as Horsham YM FC.

“Look out for a new look website to be launched in the next few weeks.

“Under our new banner, we are actively planning for future seasons and with Liam Giles retained as first team manager and head of football at the club, we have recruited staff and are trialling players to fulfil our commitment to our SCFL Premier, U23 and Isthmian U18 teams.

“Our long standing relationship with the YMCA organisation is also changing, with their wish to withdraw from active association with the football club.

“As such we are working with Downslink YMCA regarding the future of the Gorings Mead ground and we hope to be able to announce details on this in the near future.”

As Giles and Co start to think about next season, the line-up for the Southern Combination Premier Division has been announced – and it gives clubs an oversea trip to look forward.

In a league reshuffle, Guernsey have been placed in the division for 25-26.

Other newcomers to the division are promoted duo Seaford and Forest Row and relegated Lancing and Steyning.