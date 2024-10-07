Goring Football Club match report

By Keith Rowley
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2024
Sussex Bluefin Junior Cup 1st Round Goring CC FC v Upper Beeding (away)

Goring took control from the start with some lovely football and opened the scoring in the 6th minute with a neat finish by man of the match Connor Pomeroy following a clever pass from Luke Tate.

Goring continued to dictate play and were rewarded with a second goal by Pomeroy who crashed the ball home after a fine run and pass by Jacob Pippin. Pomeroy completed his hat trick with a lovely half volley from 20 yards shortly before half time following a weaving run and an inch perfect pass from the right by Hayden Briggs.

Upper Beeding pulled a goal back in the 60th minute following a rare defensive error but Goring added a fourth on 70 minutes with a well taken penalty from Alex Staines after Pippin was brought down in the box.

Goring continued to press and Richard Kinyua went closest to adding a fifth but was denied by a fine save from the home goalkeeper Sean Barry.

Goring have been drawn away to East Dean in the second round.

