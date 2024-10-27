Goring move up to join second in league following victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goring travelled to Newtown Villa for a West Sussex League Division One South return fixture, having already won 4-3 at home back in September.

Goring started strongly and were rewarded in the 9th minute when captain Todor Bankov, who was joint man of the match alongside debutant Ben Hodges, struck home a fierce free kick from 30 yards to give Goring an early lead.

Continued domination saw Hayden Briggs bring a fine save from the Newtown goalkeeper on 14 minutes with Alex Staines driving against the post from the rebound.

A rare attack from the home side on 21 minutes ended with Sam Sipthorpe clearing a shot off the line but constant pressure by Goring paid off when a powerful run and pass by Jordan Jones slipped in Staines who cooly rounded the keeper for a 2-0 lead on the half hour.

Ben Crack added another in the 42nd minute with an unstoppable header from a Jones corner to make the score 3-0 to Goring at half time.

Newtown started the second half brightly and pulled a goal back on 50 minutes with a fine 20 yard finish by Kyle Keil, but Goring added to their lead on the hour when Bankov found Jones who went past two defenders before slotting the ball past the goalkeeper.

Goring continued to push hard and on 72 minutes a Ryan Jarvis cross was handled in the box and Staines added a fifth goal from the spot. Rio Imbimbo twice went close in the closing minutes but the match ended with an impressive 5-1 win for Goring to take them up to joint second.

