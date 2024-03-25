Grant funding poised for new Three Bridges FC pitch
Three Bridges FC had raised about £70,000 itself but received most of the funding for the £1 million cost from the Football Foundation. Crawley Borough Council was then approached for the balance, which could be up to £100,000.
The funding will be allocated from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), a charge placed on new developments to help deliver the infrastructure needed to support the growth of either the population or commercial activities in an area.
Up to 15 per cent of what’s collected can be used for neighbourhood projects like this, the rest is allocated to roads, schools and other strategic improvement programmes.
Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, Councillor Chris Mullins, said: “We had little hesitation in approving the request from Three Bridges FC for a grant to help it install an all-weather pitch, it will be a valuable community asset and allow the club offer more football development activities.”
There are still some technical details to complete before the grant can be passed to the club, including planning approval for the pitch’s installation.
Chris Irving from Three Bridges FC said: “We have been working very closely with the Football Foundation over the past three years on this facility, and the grant award from Crawley Borough Council was the last piece of the jigsaw to get the project over the line.
“Good quality playing facilities have a transformative impact on physical and mental health and play an important role in bringing people together and strengthening local communities.
“This new facility will be invaluable to local children and adults of all abilities and backgrounds by providing a safe, secure place to play football all year round.”