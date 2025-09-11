Matt Gray says he is continuing to see encouraging signs from his Eastbourne Borough players – even if they are still looking for their first win.

Last Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Hemel left them still bottom of the National League South table after eight games, with the next league clash at home to Salisbury, one place higher up, a week tomorrow.

Gray said: “A point on the board – and a first clean sheet of the season, which is a real positive! And this was against a team at the top end of the league, who have started the season really well.

“There are moments in football matches, and I feel we’ve been on the wrong end of them, too many times this season. We should definitely be sitting here with more points, and higher up the league. There was one of those moments at the very end – when that last Hemel shot just whistled past the post – and for once that moment went our way, or I wouldn’t be speaking as happily right now!

Matt Gray offers encouragement from the sidelines as Borough face Hemel | Picture: Lydia Redman

“We had two debutants in the back four, who performed really well. And the desire, the hunger to keep that clean sheet was there for everyone to see.

“Really encouraging to see George Alexander recovering from his injury and back on the pitch. We knew he’d be good for an hour and it was a real positive. I had my strongest bench of the season so far, with a couple of new signings, so that is encouraging.

“We’ve had several relentless weeks now, Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday. That schedule has not allowed us – or indeed other clubs – to get the hours on the training pitch that we need. It’s just been play, recover, play.

“We are still looking to recruit, especially at the top end of the pitch, and I really think we are not far away. Across the league, I don’t feel there has been any stand-out opposing team or any poor team. We’ve been in every game and we’ve deserved more points.

“Our next midweek fixture – subject to Cup replays – is not until the 21st October. I’ve spoken with other managers in the National South, and we all agree that it’s unfair that the league front-loads so many fixtures so early. With the lighter schedule ahead, and with the continued recruitment, we can start getting the results that we need and deserve!”