No two football managers are exactly alike. Their philosophy and tactics, their player-management, their relationship with supporters, and simply their personalities: each gaffer brings his own style.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And at Eastbourne Borough, Matt Gray has lost no time in making his mark.

Last Thursday, a packed Priory Lane clubhouse gathered to meet the new manager for the first time. Every seat was taken – even a few inches of window-sill were at a premium – with supporters from age eight to 80 eager to hear the message from the podium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was all live and unscripted, of course, but no less engrossing for that. Gray and his inseparable assistant Jason Goodliffe have shared their footballing careers for a couple of decades, and the Gaffer began by giving the audience a 20-minute retrospective on his life in football.

Matt Gray getting his point across to his charges

A front-foot playing career – well, strikers only ever play on the front foot – led on to management at Sutton United which took the South London club on a dream of a journey to the Football League, including a Wembley final.

Discussing ‘The Team that Matt Will Build’, the new manager was happy to share some surprisingly frank detail on “who plays where”.

Players are being signed for their specific qualities, and to slot into roles in the team. Football tactics and philosophy is always evolving – five years ago, nobody had heard of low blocks and high press – but Gray does not sound like a Tinkerman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We can expect Borough to play essentially a 4-4-2 shape, with plenty of directness from front to back.

Matt Gray issues the instructions at Borough's opening friendly, at sun-baked Farnham last weekend

“I love wingers and I love crosses, lots of them!” chuckled a gleeful Gaffer. And good and solid at the back: “If you’re a centre-half, you want another centre-half in there alongside you!”

Before the season starts, we will sit the gaffer down with the Herald and slide the teacups around the table-top; perhaps an overlapping tumbler too. But last Thursday was all about making new friendships and a new partnership with the supporters.

Meet the Manager evenings usually produce the occasional grumble, and often a little surprise or two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The priceless moment of the night probably came with a question from the floor about recruiting local talent. Didn’t they know about Arthur Grout, asked a slightly sceptical voice from the floor?

For those readers not so familiar with the local “Three Clubs Eastbourne” scene, 16-year-old Arthur enjoyed a hugely impressive 24-25 season in the Eastbourne United first team.

Arthur’s young age, and United’s step five status, make him technically a free agent. But with Borough reshaping their expensive squad of full-timers, would the young midfielders slip below the radar?

Ah yes, replied Gray, actually we do know about Arthur – and he’s getting a starting shirt in the first friendly at Farnham Town!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wow – a great exchange of information and a ground-breaking signing.

There were the customary questions about new shirt designs and away travel arrangements, and when fans can collect their new season tickets.

Enthusiasm was strikingly high – no better evidenced than at the very end of the evening, when Gray offered a matchday package for two supporters, of a posh pre-match meal and the chance to join the management and team for an exclusive close-up view of those fascinating couple of hours right up to kick-off.

And the auctioneer, Gray himself, coaxed the bidding along, higher and higher, to reach a remarkable final bid of £500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quite a night, then. And the following morning, I slipped into the ReachTV Stadium to watch the first team training.

Actually, virtually all of Borough’s sessions are open to supporters: four mornings a week, with Wednesdays off, is the usual pattern. And what we had heard, the night before, was translated into a high-powered, front-foot session with the emphasis on attacking and finishing.

Jason Goodliffe, demanding but good-humoured, led most of the routines, with Gray watching intently every move, as his plans take shape.

Each manager, as we said at the top of this report, is his own man, or woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Gray, we think, will be a bit less likely than Adam Murray to feature in crazy keepie-uppie clips on Instagram. But he will build on Adam’s legacy and on the Sports’ traditions, and he will surely be aiming just as high.