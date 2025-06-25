Worthing FC have snapped up a former Bognor Regis Town striker.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rebels have announced that Nathan Odokonyero has agreed terms with the club for the 2025-26 season.

The exciting young forward joins on a permanent basis following the expiration of his contract at Ebbsfleet United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old is widely renowned for his time at fellow National League South side Tonbridge Angels, where he spent the second half of the 2023-24 campaign.

Worthing have announce that former Bognor striker Nathan Odokonyero (left) has agreed terms with the club for the 2025-26 season. Picture by Trevor Staff

At Longmead Stadium, Odokonyero displayed his goalscoring prowess in the sixth tier.

The clinical forward scored nine times in just 14 league appearances, including braces against Welling and Torquay United.

After returning to his parent club last summer, the forward’s season was heavily disrupted by a leg fracture injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ebbsfleet initially signed Odokonyero after an impressive season with Bognor Regis Town in the Isthmian Premier.

He bagged 34 goals in the 2022-23 season, with 25 of those coming in the league, which saw him finish among the top three scorers in the division.

Worthing’s newest signing becomes the club’s seventh acquisition of the summer, just in time for the start of pre-season.

Alongside his searing pace, Odokonyero also bring height to Chris Agutter’s side, standing at 6’1 tall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the club’s website, Agutter said: “Nathan is an excellent addition to the football club.

“His attributes are very different to our other forward options which gives us a nice blend and variety in advanced areas.

“Nath is another player with a great character and mentality.

“He wants to develop and progress, and we’re delighted that he sees Worthing FC as the best place to do so.”