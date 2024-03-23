Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grahame joined Chichester City at the start of the 1970/71 season and was a member of the championship-winning team in 1972.

He continued to play for the club during the 1970s but then decided coaching was more for him so he worked hard to gain his coaching badges under Denis Probee at the SCFA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He returned to Chichester in the late 1980s as coach under Gary Thompsett’s management. He helped many players develop and improve their footballing skills and we know they all thought very highly of him.

Graham Vick, second from right, during his Bosham days | Picture: Bosham FC

He left and became manager of Portfield for one season before joining Bognor Regis Town as a coach where he continued to develop his coaching career. After a number of years there he moved on to coach at Bosham where his skills were also greatly appreciated.

Grahame will be sorely missed by all his former clubs, and all the players that he worked with and helped to develop.

City said: “He was an extremely nice man, well thought of and will be greatly missed by us all. We know he very much missed his late wife, Cathy, but now that are united together once again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bosham FC said Grahame was a hugely respected character: “He had a brilliant footballing mind and was passionate about player development.

"It was quite a coup for the Robins to tempt Grahame into the head coach role, but we know how much he loved being part of the club as much as we valued him on our side.”