'Great pedigree' - Crawley Town sign former Tottenham Hotspur and Watford centre back

Crawley Town have signed of centre-back Joy Mukena on a two-year deal.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 17:34 BST

The 24-year-old joins the Reds, having spent the last two seasons at St Albans City. Joy featured for St Albans on 43 occasions last season, helping them reach the National League South play-off final. The centre-back made just shy of 100 appearances for the Saints before his departure in the summer.

Mukena began his career at the Tottenham Hotspur academy before making the switch to Watford in 2017. After he departed from Watford, Joy linked up with Bracknell Town in 2019 before eventually signing for St Albans City in the August of 2020.

Having signed for the Red Devils, Mukena said: “I am delighted to sign for Crawley. As soon as I heard that there was interest, I could not wait to get the deal signed and get started straight away. I had a chat with the Gaffer, and I liked what I was hearing, so that was a good sign for me. I already know a couple of the players, and they were also saying very positive things about this club, so it seemed like the right choice for me.”

Joy Mukena has signed for Crawley Town. Picture: Crawley TownJoy Mukena has signed for Crawley Town. Picture: Crawley Town
Manager Scott Lindsey added: “Joy is a very good defender who is extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet. He is a very good athlete with a great pedigree, having played at two good academies in Tottenham and Watford. I think he can be a very good defender for us, and I am delighted to have secured his signature.”

Related topics:WatfordTottenham HotspurNational League South