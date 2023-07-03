'Great pedigree' - Crawley Town sign former Tottenham Hotspur and Watford centre back

The 24-year-old joins the Reds, having spent the last two seasons at St Albans City. Joy featured for St Albans on 43 occasions last season, helping them reach the National League South play-off final. The centre-back made just shy of 100 appearances for the Saints before his departure in the summer.

Mukena began his career at the Tottenham Hotspur academy before making the switch to Watford in 2017. After he departed from Watford, Joy linked up with Bracknell Town in 2019 before eventually signing for St Albans City in the August of 2020.

Having signed for the Red Devils, Mukena said: “I am delighted to sign for Crawley. As soon as I heard that there was interest, I could not wait to get the deal signed and get started straight away. I had a chat with the Gaffer, and I liked what I was hearing, so that was a good sign for me. I already know a couple of the players, and they were also saying very positive things about this club, so it seemed like the right choice for me.”

Joy Mukena has signed for Crawley Town. Picture: Crawley Town