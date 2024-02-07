Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After defeating Crowborough in last-gasp fashion thanks to Jacob Minty’s heroics from the bench, Haywards Heath Town were brought back down to earth by a frustrating 2-2 draw against Midhurst.

It’s left them sixth in the SCFL premier table ahead of Saturday’s tasy home clash with leaders Newhaven.

In a week of contrasting late shows for Heath, manager Rouane didn’t shy away from how different the performances were.

Haywards Heath celebrate one of the two goals that earned a point v Midhurst | Picture: Ray Turner

Praising his side for their victory over Crowborough, he said: “We were good on the day, controlled the first half, went 1-0 up then second half they were a little bit better, Crowborough, but we deserved to win.

"I thought there was a gulf between the two sides if I’m being honest actually, in terms of playing style.”

Failing to hide his frustration over the late goal conceded in the 2-2 draw against Midhurst, however, Rouane added: “I wasn’t happy with the performance for 60 minutes at all really.

"Then we showed our class for 30 minutes and we were too much for them really – and then we conceded a sloppy free kick and it was 2-2.

"I let the boys know at the end of the game that we can’t be turning up and not giving our maximum in every single game and there were a few playing within ourselves. It was very frustrating, but we move on.”

Ahead of the clash with SCFL leaders Newhaven, Rouane was quick to point out the quality in his side, saying: “We’re 12 unbeaten, with nine wins and three draws.

"In Tuesday and Thursday sessions, we’ve been really really pushing them hard in terms of their strength and conditioning to play catch-up as I didn't think we were a very good side when I came in, so we had to work on that.

"But for me, and I’m obviously going to say this, we’re comfortably the best side I’ve seen at this level, it’s just a case now of doing it week in week out.”