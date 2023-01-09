Robbie Blake says he will be relentless in tasking his players to dig out a run of form after a creditable point against high-flying Aveley at Nyewood Lane on Saturday.

Bognor and Aveley do battle at Nyewood Lane | Picture: Tommy McMillan

The Rocks earned a hard-fought 1-1 Isthmian premier division draw thanks to a first-half strike from Nathan Odokonyero -- and Blake was pleased with certain aspects of his side's display.

Bognor get the chance to go again on Tuesday night when they host Eastbourne Borough in the Sussex Senior Cup and Blake wants his charges to draw from the positives from the performance against the Essex outfit. Following the all-Sussex tie, the Rocks head to Potters Bar Town next Saturday.

Odokonyero's goal -- his 19th in all competitions so far this campaign -- came four minutes from the break after superb work from the industrious Dan Gifford. Kenny Alileru brought about parity with a clinical finish on 71 minutes in a breakaway attack that was a strong feature of Danny Scopes' side.

A huge positive was the return from injury of influential skipper Harvey Whyte, who came on at right-back in the second half and immediately provided more leadership.

And Blake told Rocks Radio's Peter Hood: "It was a tough game, a difficult opponent and we can't fault the players’ commitment and attitude but we need to get more control in games.

"There is a need for better passing and moving and we still look a bit disjointed at times, with a lack of confidence and belief and if you haven't got that it affects you. We hope that we can get a win to get us started again but overall it was a good point against a good team.

“We hope we can turn things round but we must stop giving the ball away unexpectedly, which allowed them to break on the counter attack and that's where we came unstuck and it’s a problem.

“We need more leadership qualities and it's no coincidence that when you see Harvey (Whyte) come on he just gives you that composure and little bit more quality. We've had to deal with players out and that will change. We need more communication on the pitch and we must work on that too.

“It's frustrating but I will sort it out – but it doesn't happen overnight and supporters need to know that. Some do but others get carried away with this thing that we should be miles higher in the league. Well, with the injuries we have had at key moment and key times, it's difficult. I know what's required and it's my job to put it right."

Blake reserved special praise for Gifford’s display. He added: “Dan is a young lad but is very much a man and is so enthusiastic, so energetic and it rubs off on the other players. If we can get a few more like that we will have half a chance. Just his bravery on the ball -- we have players who can control games and we need to get that better."

