Grimsby Town 3, Crawley Town 0: Reds go bottom after defeat to the Mariners

Dion Conroy, in his first start since the Bristol Rovers win, joined Tony Craig and Joel Lynch in defence and it was the latter who was booked when he gave away an early free-kick, which Anthony Driscoll-Glennon scored from.

It was not the first time Kevin Betsy’s men have conceded direct from a free kick.Dom Telford had the ball in the back of the net on 38 minutes but after minutes of deliberation between the officials they decided to disallow it.

Thinks got worse for Crawley early in the second half when Gavan Holohan extended the home side’s lead.

Ryan Taylor made it 3-0 with five minutes to go and condemn Reds to their eighth league defeat of the season. Rochdale’s 1-0 win over Newport County saw them jump over the Reds.

Stevenage went top of League Two with a 2-0 win over Swindon Town.

Kwesi Appiah, who is loan at Colchester United, scored to help them beat Harrogate Town 2-1.

