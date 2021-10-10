Hack on the attack: Lewes edge past Blackburn Rovers

Lewes matchwinner Ellie Hack / Picture: Getty

Hack fired in from close range to give the hosts a dream start but that was it as far as scoring was concerned, as both sides missed plenty of chances. Lewes won’t care too much, with this their second win of the Championship season and their first in a month.

Blackburn responded well to going behind, with Saffron Jordan almost equalising mid-way through the first half with a shot from close range that seemed destined for the net before it was blocked by goalkeeper Tatiana Saunders.

Jade Richards then headed marginally wide from a deep cross, as the visitors piled on the pressure, while at the other end Heidi Logan was just off-target following a goal-mouth scramble.

Blackburn had the edge at set-pieces as Richards again went close to equalising, but Lewes were dangerous on the break in the second half.

Izzy Dalton went close to doubling their lead with a free-kick that cannoned back off the cross bar, while Kallie Baffour missed a tap-in from a few yards out.

Substitute Ini Umotong also wasted a glorious chance when she escaped the Blackburn defence but failed to beat the goalkeeper, however Lewes were not forced to pay for their missed chances and held on for the three points.

To follow the action and sign up for The FA Player’s live Barclays FA Women’s Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com