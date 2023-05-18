Haddon and Hart land Ringmer AFC roles

Ringmer AFC have appointed a new management team as they plot a successful 2023-24 campaign.

Ringmer AFC say they are delighted to announce the appointment of Tommy Haddon and Jon Hart as the new first team management team for the new season.

They take over from Rumen Petrov, who took on the first team reins in mid-season alongside all the other work he undertakes for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Petrov will now work beside Haddon and Hart to ensure the on-going development of the club’s football structure, including the U18 set-up and the pathways provided for players stepping up from Ringmer Rovers Junior FC.

At Ringmer AFC are Jon Hart – Assistant Manager (Left), Mark Hutchings – Chairman (Centre), Tommy Haddon – Manager (Right)

Ringmer chairman Mark Hutchings commented: “After a searching and detailed selection process, Tommy and Jon’s commitment, knowledge of local football and real desire to play attractive football shone through.

"Together they bring success from their previous clubs along with a wide range of coaching experience at both senior and youth level.

"We are excited by the appointment and club is looking forward to working with Tommy and Jon to help them fulfil their football ambition and our aspirations for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club would also like to thank Head of Football, Rumen Petrov, for taking on the first team reins.”

New manager Haddon said: “We would like to thank Mark and the board for trusting in us and giving us the opportunity to manage and lead this great club which has been born from a rich football history and pedigree in Sussex.

"We are really looking forward to leading the club into a new era and building on the foundations which have been laid by the committee, trustees and the hard-working volunteers who are the lifeblood of the club.

"Planning is already under way for the new season and we cannot wait to meet the players and management across the club from the four men’s sides, U18s, ladies, vets and walking football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club will hold a men’s trial day on Friday, June 9, and a few spots remain if anyone is interested. To register, email [email protected]