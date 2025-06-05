Bognor Regis Town bosses have stepped up their pursuit of new talent after keeper Ryan Hall became the latest player to quit the club in the wake of relegation from the Isthmian premier division.

Hall, who joined the Rocks from Aldershot Town ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, has switched to Southern League Premier Division South outfit Gosport Borough.

The custodian, 24, took to social media to reveal his exit and wrote: "After two years at Bognor, my time has come to an end. Big thanks to the staff, players and amazing fans for all your support with what has been a really enjoyable two seasons. Wish everyone involved at Bognor all the best for the future."

Gosport heralded their new arrival, declaring: "We are pleased to have signed keeper Ryan Hall from Bognor Regis. Last season Ryan was named the club's player of the season, having also previously played for Aldershot and Dorchester."

Hall is the latest Nye Camp ace to depart the club after Jasper Mather, Tommy Block and Matt Burgess moved on -- and the club are bracing themselves to lose last term's leading marksman Tommy-Lee Higgs. Striker Dan Gifford is said to be ready to pen a new deal, however.

Higgs, who collected the players' player of the campaign award recently, hit 24 goals last season. He wants to play at the highest level possible and a number of suitors are willing to offer him that opportunity.

Another player who looks likely to be on the move is Preston Woolston, 19. The former Havant & Waterlooville midfielder joined Bognor in October of last year and, again, he is eager to pursue a career in step three football.

Top counteract the departures, managers Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell are said to be close to announcing a clutch of new arrivals – as well as revealing those players who they want to retain -- as they prepare for the new season in the Isthmian South Central division come August.

Meanwhile, it looks increasingly likely that work to install the new 3G pitch at Nyewood Lane will begin early next month. Contractors carrying out the work are poised to get "shovels in the ground" to dig up the grass pitch as part of the £1.4million project. The transformation will include new dressing rooms and floodlights as well as a new pitch surround.

Russ Chandler, the Rocks committee member overseeing the conversion to the synthetic surface and the new infrastructure, says the pitch is vital for the club as it transitions to a new business model that will set the foundation for future growth. He added: “It will take time, and our finances will need careful management as we make this transition, but we firmly believe that this is the right path to secure the club’s long-term success.”