Hampton caught! 28 pictures from Worthing's thrilling 4-3 Boxing Day win over the Beavers

In a blistering stat at Woodside Road, in front of 1,037 fans, Ibby Akanbi gave Worthing a first-minute lead only for Liam Vincent’s double to put Hampton 2-1 up after just six minutes.

Callum Kealy made it 2-2 three minutes into the second half and 18 minutes later Akanbi got his second to put Worthing ahead. Hampton appeared to have claimed a point when Vincent completed his hat-trick from the spot seven minutes from time – but Ollie Pearce pounced for the with a minute of the 90 left.