Hampton caught out! 37 pictures from Worthing's thrilling seven-goal win over the Beavers

Worthing got back to winning ways by edging a seven-goal Boxing Day classic at home to Hampton and Richmond.

By Steve Bone
5 hours ago

In a blistering stat at Woodside Road, in front of 1,037 fans, Ibby Akanbi gave Worthing a first-minute lead only for Liam Vincent’s double to put Hampton 2-1 up after just six minutes.

Callum Kealy made it 2-2 three minutes into the second half and 18 minutes later Akanbi got his second to put Worthing ahead. Hampton appeared to have claimed a point when Vincent completed his hat-trick from the spot seven minutes from time – but Ollie Pearce pounced for the with a minute of the 90 left.

The win puts Worthing eighth and only a point behind fifth-placed St Albans and Adam Hinshelwood’s side play a game in hand when they visit Bath City on Thursday.

Worthing look for a breakthrough against Weymouth | Picture: Mike Gunn

