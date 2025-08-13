Hand happy to see Littlehampton Town are at the races to beat Ascot United

Littlehampton Town made a winning start to life in the Isthmian south central division – and now aim to carry it on when they welcome Bognor Regis Town to The Sportsfield tonight (Weds 13).

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Marigolds built on the previous weekend’s 5-2 FA Cup win at Hythe with a 1-0 success against Ascot United at The Sportsfield.

It was their debut in the south central division after being moved over from the south east division, and it pleased joint boss Mitch Hand.

Zion Mcleod got the only goal on 66 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Littlehampton Town find the breakthrough against Ascot United | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Hand told us: “It was a really hard fought win. We had to grind it out and fight hard to get over the line but we got the job done.

"They are obviously a top side and if I’m honest they had a lot of the ball – but we caused big problems on the counter and defended so well we always looked like the team that would go on to win the game.”

Littlehampton are hosting Bognor Regis Town tonight (Weds) and Hand added: “We’re looking forward to the Bognor game – hopefully there’s a decent crowd in for it Local derbies are what it’s all about!”

The Marigolds also have FA Cup action to look forward to on Sunday – they entertain North Greenford in the prelimiary round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not been such a good start to the season for Wick in the SCFL premier division.

They lost 4-1 when they began the league campaign with a flight to Guernsey at the weekend then lost 2-1 at home to Horsham YM on Tuesday night. Dave Crouch was the scorer in both games.

Lee Baldwin’s team host Pagham in the Peter Bentley Cup on Saturday.