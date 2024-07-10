Hand: Littlehampton Town’s new stand a sign of our great progress
and live on Freeview channel 276
Go back three years and the Marigolds were about to start another season in the Southern Combination premier division as football returned to normal after two Covid-hit seasons.
Since then the club have done the treble, including winning the SCFL to be promoted to the Isthmian south east division, got to an FA Vase final at Wembley and held their own in their first two seasons at step four.
And on Sunday they took their next step forward when a friendly with Bognor was preceded by Rocks supremo and FA vice-chairman Jack Pearce opened their new main stand. The area’s new MP Alison Griffiths was there too.
Littlehampton lost 3-1 to Bognor but followed that with a 6-2 win at Wick on Tuesday night.
Now the Marigolds are ready to try to make a big impression in their third season in the Isthmian.
Hand told us: “ was a great day for the club.
"Having so many people there to open the new stand just showed how much progress we’ve made as a club.
"A massive thanks to Bognor, especially Jack Pearce for all his help along the way and officially opening the new stand.
"It was a good game, we looked like exactly what we are, a new team getting their bearings, but I have to say Bognor were brilliant.
"They dominated the ball and made it tough for us.
"They’re going to be a serious side this year and good luck to Robbie Blake and Jamie Howell down there.” Hand and George Gaskin are still building up their squad for the season ahead, having made several additions since the end of last term.
New faces include Kyle O’Brien, Nic D’Arienzo, Nathan Cooper, Charlie Pitcher, Alex Laing and Rob O’Toole.
Hand added: "We’ve got a couple of players on the way back. Kieron Pamment will hopefully be fit by the end of August and there’s a couple more we’re speaking to, so fingers crossed.
"But we’re really happy with our recruitment so far and consistency will come with minutes on the pitch.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.