Littlehampton Town joint boss Mitch Hand reflected on a day of celebration at The Sportsfield – and said it showed how far the club had come.

Go back three years and the Marigolds were about to start another season in the Southern Combination premier division as football returned to normal after two Covid-hit seasons.

Since then the club have done the treble, including winning the SCFL to be promoted to the Isthmian south east division, got to an FA Vase final at Wembley and held their own in their first two seasons at step four.

And on Sunday they took their next step forward when a friendly with Bognor was preceded by Rocks supremo and FA vice-chairman Jack Pearce opened their new main stand. The area’s new MP Alison Griffiths was there too.

FA vice-chairman Jack Pearce and new local MP Alison Griffiths at the opening of the new Littlehampton Town main stand | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Littlehampton lost 3-1 to Bognor but followed that with a 6-2 win at Wick on Tuesday night.

Now the Marigolds are ready to try to make a big impression in their third season in the Isthmian.

Hand told us: “ was a great day for the club.

"Having so many people there to open the new stand just showed how much progress we’ve made as a club.

Littlehampton Town take on Bognor in the Sportsfield sunshine | Picture: Tommy McMillan

"A massive thanks to Bognor, especially Jack Pearce for all his help along the way and officially opening the new stand.

"It was a good game, we looked like exactly what we are, a new team getting their bearings, but I have to say Bognor were brilliant.

"They dominated the ball and made it tough for us.

"They’re going to be a serious side this year and good luck to Robbie Blake and Jamie Howell down there.” Hand and George Gaskin are still building up their squad for the season ahead, having made several additions since the end of last term.

New faces include Kyle O’Brien, Nic D’Arienzo, Nathan Cooper, Charlie Pitcher, Alex Laing and Rob O’Toole.

Hand added: "We’ve got a couple of players on the way back. Kieron Pamment will hopefully be fit by the end of August and there’s a couple more we’re speaking to, so fingers crossed.