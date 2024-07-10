Hand: Littlehampton Town’s new stand a sign of our great progress

By Steve Bone
Published 10th Jul 2024, 18:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Littlehampton Town joint boss Mitch Hand reflected on a day of celebration at The Sportsfield – and said it showed how far the club had come.

Go back three years and the Marigolds were about to start another season in the Southern Combination premier division as football returned to normal after two Covid-hit seasons.

Since then the club have done the treble, including winning the SCFL to be promoted to the Isthmian south east division, got to an FA Vase final at Wembley and held their own in their first two seasons at step four.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And on Sunday they took their next step forward when a friendly with Bognor was preceded by Rocks supremo and FA vice-chairman Jack Pearce opened their new main stand. The area’s new MP Alison Griffiths was there too.

FA vice-chairman Jack Pearce and new local MP Alison Griffiths at the opening of the new Littlehampton Town main stand | Picture: Tommy McMillanFA vice-chairman Jack Pearce and new local MP Alison Griffiths at the opening of the new Littlehampton Town main stand | Picture: Tommy McMillan
FA vice-chairman Jack Pearce and new local MP Alison Griffiths at the opening of the new Littlehampton Town main stand | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Littlehampton lost 3-1 to Bognor but followed that with a 6-2 win at Wick on Tuesday night.

Now the Marigolds are ready to try to make a big impression in their third season in the Isthmian.

Hand told us: “ was a great day for the club.

"Having so many people there to open the new stand just showed how much progress we’ve made as a club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Littlehampton Town take on Bognor in the Sportsfield sunshine | Picture: Tommy McMillanLittlehampton Town take on Bognor in the Sportsfield sunshine | Picture: Tommy McMillan
Littlehampton Town take on Bognor in the Sportsfield sunshine | Picture: Tommy McMillan

"A massive thanks to Bognor, especially Jack Pearce for all his help along the way and officially opening the new stand.

"It was a good game, we looked like exactly what we are, a new team getting their bearings, but I have to say Bognor were brilliant.

"They dominated the ball and made it tough for us.

"They’re going to be a serious side this year and good luck to Robbie Blake and Jamie Howell down there.” Hand and George Gaskin are still building up their squad for the season ahead, having made several additions since the end of last term.

New faces include Kyle O’Brien, Nic D’Arienzo, Nathan Cooper, Charlie Pitcher, Alex Laing and Rob O’Toole.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hand added: "We’ve got a couple of players on the way back. Kieron Pamment will hopefully be fit by the end of August and there’s a couple more we’re speaking to, so fingers crossed.

"But we’re really happy with our recruitment so far and consistency will come with minutes on the pitch.”

Related topics:Jack PearceFA Vase

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.