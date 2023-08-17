Adam Hinshelwood saluted his Worthing players for two superb wins on the road that have put them top of National League South.

And he said the first – a 3-0 success at highly fancied Torquay – was up there with one of the best days he’d had as Worthing boss.

Ricky Aguiar, Ollie Pearce and Reece Meekums scored to down the Gulls on Saturday before an Aguiar double and goals by Nicky Wheeler and Joan Luque clinched a 4-1 win at Slough on Tuesday.

Worthing look to continue their perfect start at home to Aveley on Saturday.

Hinshelwood said: “Saturday was a great day from the moment we set off for Torquay with loads of fans.

"It was great to perform the way we did against a side of the calibre of Torquay in a nice stadium in front of 2,700.

"It wasn’t just the football we played – it was the desire and workrate to get around the pitch when we didn’t have possession.

"I did feel we had that sort of performance in us. Since we trimmed down the squad towards the end of pre-season there’s been a real togetherness and hunger from the group.

"The game at Slough was probably tighter than the 4-1 scoreline suggests. Ricky scored two brilliant goals in the first half and we built on it second half.