A former Crawley Town striker has completed a move to a League One club.

Barnsley have announced the signing of Max Watters from Cardiff City for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old will return to Oakwell following a loan spell last season with the Reds and pens a three-year-deal with an optional year in the club’s favour.

Speaking to Barnsley’s website, club CEO Khaled El-Ahmad said: “We are happy to be able to welcome Max back to Oakwell following his loan spell last season.

Barnsley have announced the signing of former Crawley Town striker Max Watters from Cardiff City for an undisclosed fee. Picture by James Chance/Getty Images

“We look forward to seeing him work with Neill and the coaching staff over a longer period and help us achieve our goals next campaign.”

Watters added: “I had a few months here last season and I really enjoyed it.

“I really like what I saw and I’m really happy to be back. We managed to reach the play-off final at Wembley.

“It didn’t go our way, but that just shows how much motivation and ambition this club has got.”

Watters joined Crawley Town in October 2020 after he was released by Doncaster Rovers at the end of the 2019–20 season.

The forward scored 16 goals in 19 games for the Reds before moving to Cardiff in January 2021 for an undisclosed fee.

He then joined Milton Keynes Dons on loan for the duration of the 2021–22 campaign in July 2021.

Cardiff activated a clause to return Watters from his loan early in December 2021, having scored seven goals in 14 appearances in all competitions for the Dons.

Following his return to Wales, the striker netted his first, and only, goal for the Bluebirds in his first game back at the club in a 3-2 defeat at bitter rivals Bristol City.