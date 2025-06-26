Crawley Town have announced the signing of goalkeeper Harvey Davies on a season-long loan deal from Premier League champions Liverpool.

Davies is a highly-rated goalkeeper who signed his first professional contract with Liverpool in 2021.

The shot-stopper has been at the Reds since under-nine level and has remained with the top-flight giants ever since.

While featuring consistently for the youth teams in Merseyside, the 21-year-old regularly trains with the first team at the AXA Training Centre, facing shots from the likes of Mohammed Salah, Luis Díaz and other international stars on a daily basis.

Davies has been praised for his calm presence in between the sticks, and is well-renowned for his ability to play out with the ball at his feet along with his exceptional shot-stopping capabilities.

He spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan at fellow League Two side Crewe Alexandra, making 32 appearances in all competitions.

Speaking to the Reds’ website, Davies said: “I am really happy to be here.

“I had some great conversations with people at the club and they made me feel wanted and welcomed me in.

“I had a really good chat with the manager who presented really well to me and said that he wanted me, so it made it the decision very easy.”