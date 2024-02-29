Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Racine has been installed following the departure of Adam Hinshelwood to York City.

The club’s former captain will take charge of training this evening before overseeing his first match from the touchline at Dartford on Saturday.

“I’m really pleased to take on this role at the football club,” said Racine, “It’s been a busy few days, and I’m eager to start with training sessions and move into the final few games”.

Aarran Racine in his Worthing playing days | Picture: Mike Gunn

The 32-year-old will be supported in his new role by former Worthing captain Darren Budd and Dean Hammond, who comes with a wealth of footballing pedigree having made almost 500 professional appearances.

Budd was a firm fan favourite at Woodside and a hugely influential character in the dressing room. His role was eventually merged with one as part of Hinshelwood’s management team, playing a vital role in helping the club secure promotion to the National League South.

Hammond has more recently been working closely with Worthing’s U18 side and he has led training sessions with the first team on occasions this term.

Racine added: “I’m looking forward to collaborating with Dean and Buddy, aiming to build on the solid start that Hinsh, Gaz, and Cam have given us. It’s all about teamwork, and together, we have a clear goal to achieve this season.”

The trio’s first game comes as the third-placed Rebels head to Dartford in the National League South. It’s the first of two games in three days, with a Monday night clash against fellow promotion hopefuls Chelmsford coming 48 hours later.