It was almost the end of 1980s and Margaret Thatcher ruled this green and pleasant land.

On Tuesday, September 12, 1989, the Albion, on the back of losing a nine-goal thriller at Sheffield United the previous Saturday, travelled to Molineux – and it was a great night in the Black Country for Barry Lloyd’s men as they were this time on the right end of a thrilling game, beating Wolves, 4-2.

Pre-match I even met one of my musical heroes, Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant, outside a pub near the ground! But it was events elsewhere further North that would bizarrley write themselves into Albion folklore.

Long-time rivals Crystal Palace, newly promoted to the top flight, travelled to Liverpool for a Division One encounter. The final score, Liverpool 9 Crystal Palace 0,

In the days before the internet we actually only discovered the score travelling back down the M6, so it was a double dose of elation for the Albion faithful. We even brought out a special edition of Gulls Eye, the Albion fanzine I co-edite back then.Oh the flushes of youth.

Palace, for their part, did bounce back,and Steve Coppell’s men avoided the drop with a five-point cushion, but it was in the FA Cup that the Eagles had the ultimate revenge over the Reds.

Making it to the last four, they drew Liverpool in the Villa Park semi-final, and the September humiliation was forgotten as they made it to Wembley courtesy of a thrilling 4-3 victory after extra time.

Some 35 years later, the comparisons with the Albion are uncanny, albeit perhaps one round earlier.

Last months emphatic 7-0 reverse Albion suffered at Nottingham Forest represented perhaps a watershed in both the team’s current campaign and Fabian Hurzeler’s fledgling managerial career.

A baffling team selection prompted the Albion’s very own humiliation north of the Watford Gap, with many observers stating both that Albion were lucky to get nil and Forest could have had 10.

Hurzeler then made the iconic gesture of burning his tactics with a training ground bonfire, almost like Kirk Douglas’ funeral in The Vikings, Albion went back to basics and have won five on the bounce since, including thrilling FA Cup games against Chelsea and Newcastle respectively.

Up next in the cup at the end of the month it’s the quarter-final and who did the old balls in the velvet bag throw up next for the Albion? Yes, Nottingham Forest, courtesy of their penalty shootout win against Ipswich on Monday night.

While Fabian’s new regime still continues to pay dividends in the EPL, come quarter-final day, the Albion get the ultimate opportunity for redemption.

The footballing stars may be aligning in this year’s competition, with a number of clubs very much in the mix to get their name on the iconic trophy for the first time in their history. Albion are very firmly in that camp.

We’re potentially 180 minutes away from only our second ever FA Cup final appearance – and 90 away from another Wembley semi-final.

Already getting the symptoms of Cup Fever I had 42 years ago aged 18 when we got to Wembley in 1983, can we all dare to dream again?