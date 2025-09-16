'Has come as a shock' - Shoreham FC on Edwards' departure... and Rondel's arrival

Shoreham FC have named Josh Rondel as their new first-team manager – after admitting they were shocked by the departure of Lol Edwards.

Edwards announced at the end of last week he was leaving, saying on X: “This week I made the decision to step down as manager of Shoreham FC. Tough Decision given the short time since joining, but definitely the right one.

"Thank you to everyone for the who supported us the last few months. I wish Shoreham FC all the best for the rest of the season.”

Edwards has moved on to a new role at Saltdean United.

Josh Rondel, the new manager at Shoreham FC

David Baker. director of operations at Shoreham, said in a statement: “Lawrence’s decision has come as a shock to both myself and the board. In the short period of time I have had the pleasure of working with him, he has shown himself to be not only a fantastic football manager, but also a person of great character.

"Lawrence built a young and energetic side, well balanced with experience, and laid strong foundations for the future. On behalf of everyone at Shoreham FC, I would like to thank Lawrence for his hard work and commitment during his time with us, and we wish him nothing but the very best in his future endeavours.

"He will always be welcome back at Middle Road, and we hope to see him supporting the Musselmen in whatever way that may be.

"Looking ahead, I am delighted to announce the appointment of Josh Rondel as our new First Team Manager. I have known Josh for many years, since his time as captain at Montpelier Villa where he led the side to the Division 2 League Cup and promotion into Division 1.

Shoreham take on Lancing in pre-season | Picture: Stephwn Goodger

"Over the years I have come to know him as one of the most honest, hard-working, and trustworthy people in the game. He wears his heart on his sleeve, brings a huge amount of energy, and is one of the most intelligent and forward-thinking coaches I have met.

"Josh is a young and dynamic manager whose values align perfectly with our long-term vision of building a modern, ambitious, and sustainable football club. We believe he has all the qualities to take the reins from Lawrence, steady the situation, and push forward with our three-to-five-year project.

Rondel is currently the Head Coach of Men’s Football at the University of Sussex, where he led the team to promotion into Division 1 last season.

He has extensive coaching experience, beginning at the age of 13 and running sessions independently from the age of 15.

He was taught by Will Partington, Global Director of Brazilian Soccer Schools (BSS) — one of the largest grassroots training organisations in the world, with strong links to Fluminense Academy in Brazil.

He has managed and coached U18 sides in Sussex for the past seven years. Baker said: “His passion for football and the education it provides — particularly the development of emotional intelligence — underpins his belief in the importance of psychology and the mind’s impact on performance.

"Away from the pitch, Josh’s competitive background in chess and other strategic games has honed his ability to think tactically under pressure, a skill he brings into match situations.”

Rondel said: “I am excited to be the new manager of Shoreham FC and build on the strong foundations Lawrence and the club have put in place. This is a club and town with an immense fanbase, huge potential and an ever-growing youth setup that I will be supporting alongside David to ensure there is a clear pathway.

"The first team’s ambitions are high, and a dynamic, smart, free-flowing style can be expected with plenty of goals scored. I look forward to working with the outstanding players at this club and getting to know the fans, youth coaches and background volunteers who make such an enormous impact on our community.”

Conor Cox will be assistant manager. Baker said: “Conor is someone I have had the pleasure of working with personally in the dugout, and he is an exciting young coach with a bright future in the game. We are thrilled to have him on board to support Josh, and more details of the full coaching team will be shared in the coming week.

"This is a moment of change for the club, but also a moment of opportunity. We are confident that under Josh’s leadership, supported by Conor, we can continue to grow and move closer towards our long-term goals.”