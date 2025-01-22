After Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Cray Valley PM, they let in another four on Tuesday night away to Hashtag United, even if the 4-2 scoreline was a slight improvement on the weekend’s efforts.

The Rocks started well and took the lead through Tommy-Lee Higgs on 15 minutes – before the play-off chasing hosts turned it round to lead 3-1 through strikes by Misha Djemaili, Matthew Wooldridge and Luke May-Parrott.

Higgs struck again to make it 3-2 with ten minutes left but the Rocks’ hopes of saving a point were blown away by Wooldridge’s second a minute later.

The Rocks are still 11 points adrift of the safety line at the bottom of the Isthmian premier division – with a mountain to climb to stay up.

Things get no easier – second-placed Dover visit Nyewood Lane on Saturday.

See Hashtag-Rocks pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and those linked or if you're on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page.

