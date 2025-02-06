Hassocks continue to fly at the top of the Southern Combination League premier division – and Haywards Heath Town are showing signs of a revival in the chasing pack.

James Westlake’s Robins are 14 points clear after two away wins in a week.

On Saturday they became the first side to defeat Petersfield Town on their own patch in the league since September when a Morgan Vale penalty proved the game’s only goal.

Then on Tuesday night Hassocks won 3-0 at Horsham YMCA to move a step closer to the title and promotion to the Isthmian League.

Haywards Heath Town's Teddy Wood celebrates his goal - the winner - v Midhurst | Picture: James Gething

YMCA contained the visitors for the first hour, until a second penalty and reduction to 10 men sealed their fate. Charlie Pitcher gave Hassocks the lead from close range in the eighth minute, followed by a let-off for YM ahead of a chance to equalise. Then Hassocks were thwarted by a superb diving save as YM keeper Jordan Brown kept out Jack Troak’s penalty.

After the break, YM missed a couple of chances but in the 61st minute, Alfie Jones was judged to have handballed and was sent off, Pitcher blasting home from the spot. Sub Vale tapped in Hassocks’ third.

Westlake’s team go to Peacehaven on Saturday.

Haywards Heath, after a long winless run, beat Midhurst 1-0 at home on Saturday, Teddy Wood nabbing the winner shortly after coming on.

In midweek Jonathan Sanchez gave them the lead at home to Pagham but a late equaliser meant it ended 1-1.

They go to Newhaven tomorrow.