Hassocks beat Eastbourne Town - Sussex derby in 53 photos

By Steve Bone
Published 26th Aug 2025, 09:52 BST
Hassocks made it two wins from three Isthmian south east games as they continued a good start to their first step-four campaign with a bank holiday Monday victory at home to Eastbourne Town.

Sonny Walsh gave Town the lead but Jamie Wilkes and Matt Gunn netted to earn the points for James Westlake’s team, who sit nicely in mid-table in the early standings, while Jude Macdonald’s side are still looking for their first league win.

See pictures from the derby clash on this page and those linked and get the local football action in the Mid Sussex Times, out on Thursday.

