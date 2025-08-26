Hassocks beat Eastbourne Town - Sussex derby in 53 photos

Sonny Walsh gave Town the lead but Jamie Wilkes and Matt Gunn netted to earn the points for James Westlake’s team, who sit nicely in mid-table in the early standings, while Jude Macdonald’s side are still looking for their first league win.
Hassocks FC v Eastbourne Town FC, Isthmian south east division
Hassocks FC v Eastbourne Town FC, Isthmian south east division
Hassocks FC v Eastbourne Town FC, Isthmian south east division
Hassocks FC v Eastbourne Town FC, Isthmian south east division