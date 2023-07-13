Hassocks, Burgess Hill Town and Haywards Heath Town swimng back into action

Mid Sussex’s football teams are swinging back into pre-season action – and two of them could be facing each other twice in the coming weeks.

Hassocks and Burgess Hill Town will meet at the Beacon next Thursday (July 20) for the Ann John Trophy. And they may be in for their first competitive meeting since 2003-04.

If the Robins see off Erith Town and Hill overcome Sutton Common Rovers in their FA Cup extra preliminary round ties, Hassocks will head to the More Than Tyres Stadium in the preliminary round on August 19.

But before the FA Cup begins, the sides play their annual pre-season fundraiser for St Peter & St James’ Hospice, now into its 10th year

Burgess Hill Town and Hassocks in last year's Ann John Trophy game - and it comes round again next Thursday (July 20) | Picture: Chris Neal

Over £12,000 has been donated to the hospice in that time in memory of Ann, the wife of Robins chairman Dave John. She passed away from cancer in 2014.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm and admission is by pay-what-you-can-afford donations. Hot and cold food and drinks and alcohol will be available.

Everything raised on the night goes to St Peter & St James’.

Manager James Westlake and his Hassocks players will be hoping to end Burgess Hill’s monopoly on the trophy. The Hillians have won the past six matches, though their 2-1 victory last season was a much closer scoreline than others in recent years.

A trialist gave Hill a first half lead, Jack Troak levelled from the penalty spot before a controversial penalty late on was converted by Lewis Finney for the visitors.

Hassocks have made a good start to this year’s friendlies, winning two from two at the time of writing.

They kicked things off with a 4-1 win away to Kent premier division side Peckham Town. Liam Benson, Sam Geard, Pat Harding and Tom Frankland all scored.

Hassocks followed that with a 5-2 win at Billingshurst. Frankland was again on target, as well as Troak and Alex Brewer, while a penalty was converted by new signing from AFC Varndeanians Kyle Woolven. An own goal rounded it off.

Either side of the Ann John Trophy match come other fixtures at the Beacon against Isthmian opponents.

SCFL champions Broadbridge Heath visit at 3pm this Saturday and Whitehawk follow on Saturday 22. Admission to both is by donation.

Meanwhile Haywards Heath Town FC are also gearing up for the start of the 2023-24 season, in which they will compete in the SCFL premier division following relegation via the Isthmian League south-east play-offs at the end of last term.

Manager Jay Lovett and his staff have got their squad back in training and they began a series of friendlies at home to Tunbridge Wells on Tuesday night.

The schedule continues away to Sutton Common Rovers on Saturday and at home to Chipstead next Tuesday.