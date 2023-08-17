Hassocks have made a positive start to the new Southern Combination League season – despite being one of the sides in the premier division who do not pay players.

James Westlake’s Robins have been punching above their weight in the early weeks of 2023-24 and sit proudly in second spot after four games.

Their success comes as Haywards Heath Town get their league win account open with a 3-2 win at Crawley Down Gatwick last Saturday – and an 8-0 hammering of Midhurst on Tuesday.

At the Beacon, Westlake is content with the Robins’ fast start, which continued with a 2-1 win at Pagham on Tuesday in which Pat Harding and Kyle Woolven scored.

Hassocks in action at Pagham in midweek | Picture: Roger Smith

"It ended up being a fairly good pre-season,” he said. “We were disappointed to lose a number of key players from last season's squad but bringing in the likes of Kyle Woolven, Matt Gunn and Ben Bacon have strengthened us.

"On top of that, the signings of Josh Mundy and Elliott Hanslow on loan from Three Bridges and the recent addition of Alex Fair from Shoreham at the start of the season has given us more depth.

“We played some tough games through pre-season and gave a really good account of ourselves, especially against a really strong Whitehawk side.”

Hassocks have also beaten Loxwood 3-0 and Lingfield 4-1, while drawing 1-1 with Eastbourne Town.

Haywards Heath Town players and fans celebrate a goal in their win at Crawley Down Gatwick | Picture: Ray Turner

Westlake said: “We are pleased with our start to the season but there is a long way to go.

"Looking back at last season, we had some difficult results to start our campaign before we really got going, so this season, we really wanted to make sure we hit the ground running.

“We have our own targets internally. Being one of the only clubs in the league not to have a playing budget means we have to work hard, with player recruitment blended with giving young players opportunities.

"The management team and players will give it everything we have got.”