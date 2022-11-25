Hassocks FC boss James Westlake surveyed the progress he and his new-look team have made this season and declared: “I’m really pleased.”

Hassocks FC sit nicely in the top half of the SCFL premier | Picture: Chris Neal

The Robins opted for a change of manager at the end of last season and Westlake has got them playing well – and sitting comfortably in the top half of the SCFL premier division.

They go into Saturday’s home tussle with Saltdean in seventh spot and Westlake said: “I'm really pleased with the progress we’ve made over the first quarter of this season.

"It was a busy summer with new signings and as everyone knows, it takes time to blend a squad together.

"To be sitting just outside the top six and progressing in two cup competitions is a testament to this new group of players.

"There’s still plenty to work on and develop but we recognise the progress made in a short space of time.”

Hassocks had to settle for a point in their latest outing – drawing 2-2 at home to Lingfield last Saturday (read Scott McCarthy’s report inside).

Westlake said: “It was a fair result in the end but a game that we feel we should have gone on to win.

"It was a slow start from us and we conceded a really sloppy goal but credit to the players - they recovered well and played good football for the remaining 35 minutes of the first half.

"We got ourselves in a fantastic position to go on and win in the second half but Lingfield stuck at it and got a deserved equaliser.

" While we were disappointed, we always take the positives from the game and move on.”

Westlake is content with the size and quality of the squad he has at his disposal, saying: “We are really pleased with the current state of the squad. There have been some excellent performances through the team and we have great strength in depth.

"Joe Bull has been excellent for us since the start of the season. 'Bully' has slotted in brilliantly at left-back and his performances on the pitch have rewarded him with the player of the month award for October.

"We have recently welcomed JJ Minty on loan from Burgess Hill and Tom Tennant from Loxwood, who will both give us strength in depth in midfield.”

Scott McCarthy reports on Hassocks’ 2-2 draw with Lingfield…

The neutrals who chose the Beacon as the place to get a football fix with the top divisions now on their World Cup winter break were entertained and visitors Lingfield were clearly happy at heading back to Surrey with a point.

For Hassocks though, this 2-2 draw against opponents sitting 15th in the table was a frustrating afternoon bookended by a sloppy start and the shock of seeing a magic 78th minute free kick undo all their hard work having recovered from going behind very early.

That there were four goals was no real surprise. The Lingers arrived in Mid Sussex having scored the fourth-highest total in the Premier Division this season, whilst at the same time conceding the fourth-most.

It did not take Lingfield long to show why they have found the net with such frequency.

Just three minutes had elapsed when they opened the scoring with a blistering goal on the counter attack.

A Hassocks free kick went awry, the Lingers galloped straight up the other end and Dennis Asante applied the finish past Joe Southam in the Robins goal.

Being left so ruthlessly exposed was hardly the start to his Hassocks debut Southam would have been hoping for.

The 19-year-old was signed on dual-registration from Burgess Hill Town to deputise for the ill Alex Harris.

Southam won Players’ Player of the Year for the Hillians’ Under 18s last season and he showed why in the immediate aftermath of Hassocks going behind.

Excellent saves in the sixth and 10th minutes from Lingfield top scorer Cameron Dobell and Deji Adeosun prevented the visitors moving 3-0 ahead and potentially killing the game before it had even started.

Hassocks eventually got their foot on the ball, enjoying their first real spell of possession just before the 20 minute mark.

That led up nicely to an equaliser which arrived on 22. With Phil Johnson and Pat Harding both absent, Hassocks were shouldering Liam Benson with the responsibility for goals as he led the line alongside Under 23s top scorer Danny Reid making his first league start.

Benson produced a classic poacher’s finish for his 10th of the campaign, reacting quickest to smash home a rebound after an Alex Bygraves header from a raging Joe Bull delivery was somehow blocked on the line.

The Robins dominated the remaining 23 minutes of the first half. Reid began to grow in confidence, letting one fly from distance on the half hour mark which had Lingers goalkeeper Jimmy Penfold a little worried even if it were off target.

Lingfield dug in and defended manfully and it looked like they might make it to the break on level terms until five minutes before the interval.

The goal which gave Hassocks the lead was beautifully crafted between the Robins’ two wingers.

JJ Minty and Jack Troak combined to create a shooting opportunity for Troak.

The first Troak effort was cleared off the line but he had continued his run and made no mistake with the second bite of the cherry, burying a left footed drive low and hard into the bottom corner.

Hassocks came flying out of the stalls at the start of the second half, forging two good chances within 180 seconds of the restart.

Harvey Blake and Minty linked up well down the right to earn a corner. Bull sent over another dangerous delivery which Troak volleyed wide.

The Robins quickly worked another corner. This time, Bull found Minty whose header was inches the wrong side of the post.

It was not just Bull and Hassocks who were threatening from set pieces, however.

A teasing free kick from Gus Ward required Bradley Tighe to make an outstanding block to prevent Lingfield pulling level on 52 minutes, the fast-paced start to the second half showing no signs of slowing.

Hassocks should have forced an opportunity to add a third on 72 minutes.

Troak did everything right in tearing down the left and past three Lingfield players as quick as lightning, only to be let down by his final ball which ended up on the railway track behind the east goal with a plethora of red shirts arriving in the area.

That was punished when Lingfield levelled via a moment of magic with 12 minutes remaining.

Ward had fired a warning shot earlier over what he could do with set pieces.

When Hassocks conceded a free kick in a good position, Ward took full advantage by producing a stunning effort which left Southam no chance of keeping it out.

The best the Robins could muster in response was an injury time effort from Troak deflected over the bar by Jake Riddington. In the end, a draw was a fair result.

Hassocks: Southam; Blake, B Tighe, Bygraves, Bull; Minty, Rogers, Williamson, Troak; Reid, Benson.

