Hassocks Under 23s have been crowned Southern Combination League Under 23 North Division champions with two games to spare of an historic 2022-23 season.

It is the first time the Robins have lifted a league title at Under 23 level, since it was brought in at the start of the 2015-16 campaign to replace reserve team football.

Hassocks had needed three points from their three remaining fixtures against Loxwood, Oakwood and Broadbridge Heath to secure the title.

That was until Loxwood informed the league they would not be completing their remaining matches. Hassocks were awarded the three points and with that, the Robins were champions.

The Under-23 trophy that's heading for Hassocks

It is richly deserved with Hassocks having dominated the North Division all season. The Robins have dropped just four points, winning 14, drawing one and losing one of their 16 games to date.

That sole reversal came at the end of September, when Horley Town ran out 3-0 victors at the Beacon. The Clarets are one of five teams who could finish as runners up to Hassocks, with just three points separating Horley, Roffey, Broadbridge Heath, Lingfield and Horsham YMCA.

The Robins have filled that second position three times in the previous three completed seasons. It is now no longer a case of always the bridesmaid, never the bride.

Hassocks faced a difficult opening month to the campaign. Victory at Roffey was followed by a convincing 6-0 Mid Sussex derby win over St Francis Rangers.

The Robins then lost 2-1 to Alfold, a result expunged from the records after Fold withdrew from the league in March.

Hassocks bounced back in impressive style by defeating reigning champions Broadbridge Heath 2-0. A long trip to inside the M25 was made worthwhile with another three points from a 4-1 win over league newcomers Chessington & Hook United.

Next came that defeat against Horley, since when Hassocks have not lost a North Division game. Amongst the more impressive results from October onwards were a 4-1 home win over Roffey and a 3-1 victory at Horley.

The Robins went into half time trailing 1-0 at the New Defence. They showed their champions pedigree in the second 45 minutes with goals from Tom Frankland, Jude Wallis and Wes Tighe completing a magnificent turnaround.

As well as playing some wonderful football, Hassocks have displayed plenty of fight and character on their way to the title.

At Godstone Road last month, they found themselves trailing Lingfield 3-1 as the game ticked into the 90th minute. Two injury time goals salvaged a point and maintained that proud six month long unbeaten record.

The season has not been without challenges. The Robins have had to overcome several key players moving on for first team football elsewhere in the Southern Combination League.

It has also been difficult at times to build momentum thanks to the weather. Rain wiped out most of November’s fixtures and December was a complete whiteout thanks to the freezing temperatures.

Things improved at the end of January but only slightly. For Hassocks to keep coming back from long periods of inactivity and winning matches makes the way they have run away with the title even more impressive.

Head coach Neil Parker has relied on a mix of youth and experience in his first season at the helm, making particularly clever use of the rules permitting overage players.

Hassocks record goal scorer Phil Gault has turned out regularly since Christmas, netting five goals in five games. He tops the scoring charts alongside Charlie Broad and Sam Geard.

At the other end of the age scale to Gault, Parker has given opportunities to 11 players from the Robins’ Under 18s squad.

Goalkeeper Jack Thomas has played six times whilst midfielder Sam Fernley contributed three goals from seven matches.

Sam Rogers leads the way in terms of appearances with 16 starts. Jack Thomas has started 12 times and come off the bench a further four with Tighe starting 11 along with five outings as a substitute.

For Rogers, it is the second season in a row he has won the North Division championship. The midfielder captained Broadbridge Heath to the title in 2021-22.

