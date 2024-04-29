Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 600 were in attendance to witness Joe Bull score a spectacular strike with only five minutes on the clock.

When Dan Turner was controversially shown a straight red card after 23 minutes, most thought that a Dockers outfit who could have finished runners up to champions Steyning Town with three points would comeback and win.

The Robins though were phenomenal from Turner’s sending off. They managed the game to see out the first half and then scored four second half goals playing on the counter to leave the visitors shell shocked.

Hassocks in action earlier in the season against Peacehaven and Telscombe | Picture: Paul Trunfull

SCFL play-off semi-final line-up – all to be played Tuesday night

Premier division

Crowborough Athletic v Newhaven

Eastbourne Town v Hassocks

Division 1

Seaford Town v Selsey

Wick v Worthing United

As a result, Newhaven dropped to third in the final standings and now host Crowborough Athletic in the play-offs.

Hassocks meanwhile will travel to Eastbourne Town on Tuesday night. And no matter what happens at the Saffrons, the Robins can look back on this season with pride. They have set a club record for most points in a Premier Division campaign, done without any budget.

Other clubs have tried to lure players away from the Beacon. Remarkably, only Liam Benson left. That is testament to the environment created by James Westlake and the spirit amongst this group, who have constantly defied the odds this season.

It was therefore apt they rounded off their league campaign with an odds-defying victory over a Newhaven side who had lost just four games all season.

Raging Bull opened the scoring from 25 yards, picking up the pieces after a Sean Stephenson corner was cleared to the edge of the box.

Turner was sent off 18 minutes later and not many in attendance other than referee Harvey Ransome felt it worthy of a red.

Lee Robinson took a heavy touch on the edge of the box meaning the ball was heading out harmlessly for a goal kick when he went to ground under minimal contact in the back from Turner.

Hassocks sacrificed Faris Khalloqui in response, bringing on the superb Bradley Tighe as Westlake switched to a 4-4-1 formation with the intent of soaking up pressure and playing on the break.

The sending off was given an even more ludicrous feel when Jack Troak was pushed over in the Newhaven box in virtually identical circumstances 10 minutes later.

No penalty was the verdict, leaving the Robins incandescent. A second goal at that point would have given them a huge advantage, even playing with 10.

Not that it mattered in the end. Hassocks doubled their lead nine minutes into the second and the scorer could not have been more apt.

Super Pat Harding revealed in the programme that he is to retire at the end of the season; no earlier announcement had been made due to him not wanting to overshadow the importance of the game in terms of Hassocks securing a playoff place.

Bull made a crunching tackle after another Stephenson corner was half-cleared. Stephenson then returned the ball towards the back post, Troak sent it back into the box and Harding extended a leg to notch his 15th of the season.

Harding left the field to a standing ovation on his final appearance at the Beacon on 72 minutes with the Robins leading 3-1.

Robinson pulled one back with a header from a free kick on 57 minutes, followed by Jamie Wilkes restoring the two-goal advantage eight minutes later.

Tighe did brilliantly to acrobatically cross into the box, from where the tall striker looped a header over Paul Woods and into the net.

Troak is one of those players subjected to a lot of interest from other clubs. His loyalty to Hassocks is what makes him a real fan favourite and so other than Harding, there could not have been a more apt goal scorer when he added the fourth on 76 minutes.

It was a sublime finish too and quite possibly the first goal Troak has ever scored with his right foot. Stephenson crossed and without breaking stride, Troak volleyed home.

Harvey Blake provided the icing on the cake with goal five on 81. Substitute Alfie Loversidge appeared to be heading to the corner to hold the game up, only to lay off to fellow replacement Leon Turner.

Turner played a pass into the path of the onrushing Blake, who picked out the far corner from the edge of the box to round off one of the most memorable games the Beacon has seen.

Hassocks: Trigwell; Blake, Gunn, D Turner, Bull; Stephenson, Wilkes, Williamson, Harding; Khalloqui; Troak.

Subs: B Tighe (Khalloqui), Loversidge (Harding), L Turner (Stephenson), Fatela (Wilkes), Fair (unused).

SCOTTMcCARTHY

HAYWARDS HEATH

The SCFL says Haywards Heath Town have been removed from the Peter Bentley Cup.

No reason has been given as yet.

It means Midhurst and Easebourne have been re-instated although the SCFL added: “This remains subject to possible appeal to the FA.”

Midhurst will play Steyning in a semi-final at Wick next Tuesday, May 7.