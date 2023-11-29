Hassocks moved up to second in the SCFL premier with a fine 3-2 win at Steyning, while Pagham got the better of Saltdean. And Horsham YMCA caused an upset by knocking league leaders Crowborough out of the RUR Cup. Reports on all three games follow...

Steyning 2-3 Hassocks

SCFL premier

by Scott McCarthy

Hassocks are having a fine SCFL premier season | Picture: Chris Neal

For the near 30 years Hassocks have been a Southern Combination Premier Division club, their primary target every season has been to reach the magical 40 point mark which guarantees survival.

Never before have they got there ahead of the first window on an advent calendar being opened, as is now the case following a fantastic 3-2 win away at Steyning Town logged three days before the start of December.

This was possibly the most impressive victory of a campaign which just keeps getting better for the Robins against a Barrowmen outfit among the title favourites. You have to be a good side to advance far enough in the FA Cup to host Maidstone United, eliminate Brighton Under 21s from the Sussex Senior Cup and go unbeaten in the league until the start of November.

Hassocks found out for themselves just how good Steyning can be through an opening 18 minutes dominated by the hosts. In that period, Sam Remfy clipped the top of the bar with a volley. Fraser Trigwell made an outstanding one-on-one save with his legs when Charlie Meehan was favourite to finish off a lightning quick break led by Joe Radley-Martin.

Pagham in recent action at Newhaven | Picture: Paul Trunfull

Steyning next wanted a penalty for an alleged handball by Matt Gunn. Referee Tazlim Ali was perfectly positioned and having completed GCSE Science, knew the stomach is not a part of the arm and so awarded a corner. Said corner led to another good chance which Charlie Weller got too much under, sending the ball flying in the direction of Storrington.

It was totally against the run of play when Hassocks took the lead on 18 minutes with their first effort. Tall striker Jamie Wilkes crossed deep, Alfie Loversidge of all people won a downwards header and 17-year-old youth team forward Josh Nandhra was on hand to fire home a first Hassocks goal on his full debut.

Suddenly, the tide turned and it was the Robins on top. The lively Nandhra did everything right in setting himself up for another opportunity four minutes after the opener, only to shoot over. Nandhra then showed an explosive turn of pace to run through as Steyning appealed in vain for offside. This time, he fired just wide.

Hassocks got a flag in their favour and correctly so when the Barrowmen had the ball in the back of the net midway through the half, Meehan being at least five yards off before squaring for Lloyd Francis to apply the finish.

By now, the game was ebbing and flowing from one end to the other at breakneck speed. Nandhra caused more problems for the Steyning defence, getting to the by-line and pulling back to Wilkes. The rangy Wilkes squared for Super Pat Harding, whose powerful left footed drive was blocked behind by Weller.

From the resulting corner, the Robins doubled their lead. Josh Mundy delivered, Gunn won a towering header and Harding smashed in his 150th Hassocks goal with aplomb. The two-goal advantage lasted 10 minutes. Harry Shooman hit a brilliant grounded diagonal from left to right, Remfy took one touch to cut inside Joe Bull and drilled into the bottom corner.

Hassocks found themselves hanging on for the six minutes that remained until the break. It was a similar story once play resumed, Steyning dominating the opening 20 or so minutes of the second half just as they had the first. Meehan returned a delicate lob onto the bar when the Robins felt Trigwell had been impeded attempting to punch clear.

Gunn, Alex Bygraves and Bradley Tighe all had to make important blocks at the expense of corners, at which point it felt like Steyning were racking up one corner every minute.

Somewhat ironically then, the Barrowmen levelled the tie when Mr Ali awarded them a corner which never was - not that Hassocks could complain too much when Jack Williamson headed home as Steyning probably deserved to be level.

Momentum was all with all the hosts now. The Robins therefore deserve a huge amount of credit for weathering the storm with no further damage. When Weller was then sent for 10 minutes in the sin bin, Hassocks took full advantage by finding what proved to be the winner.

Bull played a corner short to Mundy, whose angled cross into the box caught a Steyning boot on the way through. In amongst the ensuring chaos, Bygraves managed to head his side back into the lead.

From there, the Robins’ game management was exemplary as they comfortably saw out the remaining 20 minutes. Victory lifted Hassocks up to second in the table, just about making up for the disappointment Robins fans felt at missing out on the famous Steyning meant raffle on account of it being a midweek fixture.

Hassocks: Trigwell; B Tighe, Bygraves, Gunn, Bull; Loversidge, Mundy, Williamson, Harding; Wilkes; J Nandhra. Subs: Stephenson (Harding 80), L Turner (Nandhra 90+3), Woolven, Fair (unused).

Horsham YMCA 2-0 Crowborough Athletic

RUR Cup

by Martin Read

Horsham YMCA caused a major upset on Tuesday night, knocking the high-scoring league leaders out of the RUR Charity Cup at the Quarter Final stage. And, the 2-0 win was no fluke – YM had six corners to two from the Crows, defended like tigers and were twice denied by the woodwork.

YM dominated early possession, and, on the half hour mark, Dean Lovegrove converted a pin point supply from an excellent build up to put the hosts ahead, the score remaining 1-0 at the break with little threat from the visitors.

Corners were traded on the resumption, then, YM hit the upright, before another rebound came out to Luke Roberts, who coolly slotted home. Then, with the Crows reduced to 10 men, YM kept them at bay for the last 20 minutes, delighted YM Assistant Manager Andy Howard telling the County Times: “We’ve been working hard and have been coming good in the last few games – and we’ve just beaten the runaway league leaders with a clean sheet!”

YM are rewarded with a home semi final versus Roffey, scheduled for January 17, meanwhile YM’s next game is on Saturday December 9 – at home against Haywards Heath in the league.

Pagham 3-1 Saltdean United

SCFL premier

by Paul Davidson

This game started at a very high tempo as both sides showed their attacking intentions, although Pagham clearly had the edge in most departments.

They took the lead with a superb goal in the 14th minute when top scorer Dan Simmonds swept the ball home inside the six-yard box following a superb run and cross from Alfie Davidson.

It needed a couple of smart saves from keeper Conor Kelly to keep their noses in front until a well flighted corner by Preston Woolston was headed home by Howard Neighbour in the 40th minute of the half.

Not to be outdone Saltdean skipper Tegan Freeman scored a belter from a full 25 yards out just two minutes later to pull his team back to within a single goal. With it looking like it would stay that way at the interval, Simmonds suddenly burst through the Tigers defence and gave the onrushing Saltdean keeper no chance, placing his shot into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.

The second half started in much the same tempo as the first, but Pagham, playing some of their best football of the season showed that they were not going to give the Tigers a way back into the game.

However, try as they might, they just could not find the back of the net again. Tom Jeffers had a stinging 25yard drive fly just wide before a mad scramble in the Saltdean box resulted in three close range shots by the Lions in a few seconds, all of which were somehow blocked.