Hastings and Lewes keep up 100 per cent starts - Chichester City and Bognor beaten
Danny Bloor and Craig Nelson have had fine starts to their new roles in charge at the Pilot Field and the Dripping Pan and both will be delighted at the perfect week which has opened their teams’ campaigns.
Hastings won 1-0 at Whitehawk with a goal just after the hour which any one of three United players could have got the final touch on – from a scramble at a corner. That followed Saturday’s 2-0 win at home to Horsham for Bloor’s men.
Lewes were 1-0 winners at Bognor thanks to an 85th minute winner vy Eddie Allsopp – building on the Rooks’ weekend 2-0 win over Chatham. The loss leaves Bognor in the bottom four, along with Whitehawk.
In the third Isthmian premier derby of the night, Chichester City put up a brave fight at Horsham but went down 2-1 as new Hornets striker Chris Dickson pounced for a late winner.
Earlier, Charlie Hester-Cook’s second minute goal had been cancelled out by Jimmy Wild’s equaliser.
Horsham and Chi both sit in mid-table with three points from two games.
In the SCFL premier, Haywards Heath and Loxwood are second and third – behind Petersfield Town – after Tuesday night wins.
SCFL premier results
Haywards Heath Town 1 Crowborough Athletic 0
Horsham YMCA 0 Pagham 2
Peacehaven & Tels.3 Little Common 0
Petersfield Town 5 AFC Varndeanians 0
Shoreham 0 Midhurst & Ease 0
Wick 0 Loxwood 1
