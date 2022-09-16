Hastings boss: Kingstonian win showed the real United

The manager felt the Us were unlucky to get only one point from their first three Isthmian premier matches – and is heartened they have taken seven from the next trio of games.

They enjoyed their second straight home win when a Joe Gbode penalty proved enough to clinch a 1-0 success over Kingstonian in front of 786 fans at The Pilot Field on Tuesday night.

They’re unbeaten in three in the league, although now face a second blank Saturday on the trot following their early FA Cup exit.

Joe Gbode - pictured celebrating a goal against Brightlingsea - got the winner from the spot v Kingstonian | Picture: Scott White

Elphick sends United back into action next Wednesday away to fifth-placed Cray Wanderers before a home clash with Carshalton tomorrow week.

He told us the win over the Ks was fully warranted. "I felt the Cup game at Cray Valley was a blip and since then we’ve had two really good sessions – first analysing and putting wrongs right, then concentrating on what Kingstonian would bring and how to counter it,” he said.

"I was delighted with the performance. Though it ended 1-0 it was comfortable – I don’t think Louis Rogers had a save to make.

"We’ve got momentum now with wins and clean sheets. Seven points from our past three league games is a good return... I always felt we’d deserved more from the couple of games before that too.

Gary Elphick says his team have momentum after taking seven points from nine | Picture: Scott White

"We’ll aim to continue that momentum into the next group of games. We want to have a good, strong run.”

Elphick praised goal hero Gbode, the 17-year-old on loan from Gillingham who continues to impress up front, and said Tom Chalmers was a worthy MoM winner against Ks.

United have striker Ben Pope now virtually back to full fitness after early-season niggles but have released winger Kai Brown, with Elphick saying he had not really fitted into his plans.

"Releasing Kai does free up money to bring someone else into the squad,” he added.