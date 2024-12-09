Hastings United’s Davide Rodari came off the bench to score a 72nd minute winner after second half goals from Lloyd Rowlatt and Jimmy Wild looked to have got Chichester City back in Saturday’s Isthmian premier encounter at Oaklands Park.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were two changes to the starting XI that lined up in that agonising 4-3 loss away at Potters Bar last time out with Finlay Chadwick and Rowlatt coming into midfield.

Storm Darragh brought a heavy wind which swirled towards the Tennis Club end in a game of two halves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts had a corner to clear in the first minute before Ethan Prichard, Joe Moore and Emmett Dunn combined for a cross that was hooked away.

Chichester City on the attack versus Hastings United - picture by Neil Holmes

Isaac Bello and Tom Howard collided which led to a drop ball. Next, George Walker’s throw fell to Finley Chapman but his miscued shot was easy for Kieran Magee.

Magee saved Tommie Fagg’s effort and Rob Hutchings was well in and found Wild for a Chichester throw. Ben Pashley dallied and almost let Will Harley in but the ball went out for a goal kick.

Freddie Legg broke down the United left flank and Walker’s cross was easily dealt with by Magee. A super twist and turn from Prichard won the home side a free kick which Hutchings delivered and Wild didn’t get enough power on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chapman’s header from Legg’s fine cross gave Hastings the lead on 16 minutes. Prichard’s silky touch got him away on a run from which Chi won a Bello throw against the wind which didn’t cause any trouble.

Rowlatt had a shot following good work by Prichard and Wild but it drifted wide and Jack Dixon fired wide at the other end.

Prichard’s effort was claimed by Hastings keeper Matt Kerbey after a decent Hutchings break down the left and Dixon went into Ross Murphy’s book for a foul.

Leo Young went down and had treatment and Rowlatt had an effort blocked. Hutchings was strangely booked for what appeared to be a fair challenge on Dixon, who rifled the ball in assisted by the wind to double the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bello turned on a bit of skill after good play from Moore and Dunn but lost the ball. Fagg tried his luck from some way out and Chapman got cautioned for a foul on Rowlatt on the stroke of half-time.

Bello and Dunn both had chances saved as Chichester probed a minute into the second period.

Rowlatt was fouled on 48 and a super cross from Dunn down the right was headed home magnificently by the midfielder to pull the hosts back into it.

Prichard won a corner and the loose ball got turned out for a throw which Bello once again delivered but the Us cleared. Prichard won a throw before Rowlatt teed Dunn up for a shot which he didn’t really strike with enough power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chadwick hit a long ranger over the bar before Wild levelled it at 2-2 with a cracking goal – his 19th of the season.

A clear-cut Chi penalty got overlooked by the ref on 59 minutes as Rowlatt was upended before Chadwick had a go from distance.

Dunn and Bello won a corner as Chi continued to press. Then against the run of play sub Rodari scored what would prove to be the winner out of nothing,

Dunn played a twisting and turning Wild in only for the keeper to save. Another hit by Bello went out for a corner before Chadwick was replaced by Joe Clarke and Mo Jammeh came on for Rowlatt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jammeh and Dunn had chances while Hastings won a corner in a rare raid which Chi cleared before Wild got caught in a dangerous position but fired the resulting free kick over the bar.

Olly Munt and Lewis Rustell came on for Moore and Da Costa, the former earning Chichester a free kick after his first touch.

A fierce goal mouth scramble saw chances come and go for Chi late on.

City, now 15th in the table, visit Cray Wanderers on Tuesday.

City: Magee, Dunn, Hutchings, Moore, Da Costa, Pashley, Bello, Chadwick, Wild, Rowlatt, Prichard. (Horncastle, Munt, Clarke, Jammeh, Rustall)