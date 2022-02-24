Hastings test ahead as Chichester City look to end losing run

Hastings United, who are six points clear at he top of the Isthmian south east table, visit Oaklands Park to face a City side who have lost three in a row in the league.

Miles Rutherford’s team looked on course for a creditable point at Hythe Town on Saturday after Josh Clack’s first goal since his return to the club cancelled out the hosts’ early opener. But Jack Mayhew nabbed the win for Hythe two minutes from time.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City are ninth but a push for the play-offs is starting to look a stretch – though a win over Hastings would reignite the bid. And Chi can take heart from how hard they pushed United before losing at the Pilot Field in November.

Chi City in action at Oaklands Park / Picture: Neil Holmes