Hastings United boss Gary Elphick wants his team to be in the Isthmian premier play-off places at Christmas.

James Hull in the thick of the action for Hastings United against Cointhian Casuals | Picture: Scott White

The Us manager is hoping for a decent points return in a hectic spell between now and December 25 to edge the side into the top five.

A 3-0 win over Corinthian-Casuals last weekend, their eighth win in 16 league games, has left them just five points off the play-off zone.

And Elphick is aware it was this part of the season a year ago when they found the momentum that eventually helped carry them to the Isthmian south-east title.

"I’d like us to be in the play-off positions at Christmas,” Elphick told us.

"I love the Christmas period in football. It’s where it took off for us last year and there’s no reason it shouldn’t happen again.”

They will not be short of chances to boost their points total.

This Saturday’s Sussex derby at Bognor is the first of five league games in 18 days, with home games against Canvey and Bowers next week followed by visits to Aveley and Margate the following week.

Elphick said the win over Casuals was routine – but is expecting a stiff test this weekend in West Sussex.

Ben Pope and Chinedu McKenzie put United 2-0 up inside 13 minutes and Knory Scott wrapped it up with a third in the second half.

Elphick said: “I think Casuals are in a transitional period but you have to beat what’s in front of you. I like us to attack from the start of games and get the crowd behind us.

"It was good to see three different attacking players score and it was quite a routine win if I’m honest.

"Now we look forward to going to Bognor, a great club with a lovely playing surface.

"They are like us in a way in that they’ve been a little inconsistent, but there are a lot of teams in the division who can say the same – and Canvey Island, who we welcome on Tuesday and are just above us, are in that same group.”

Elphick believes Hastings have – sadly – seen the last of striker Joe Gbode, who is back with League Two Gillingham and in their first team.

